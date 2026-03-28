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CAU | Wellness

How to Regulate Your Allergies During Pollen Season

Azaria Bell Student Contributor, Clark Atlanta University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As flowers bloom and temperatures rise, so does pollen, and if you’re a college student trying to balance classes, social life, and self-care, allergies can quickly become overwhelming. Whether you’re dealing with itchy eyes during a lecture or congestion that won’t quit, learning how to manage your symptoms is key to staying productive and feeling your best.

Know Your Triggers

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Photo by Joshua Fuller from Unsplash

Not all pollen is created equal. Trees, grasses, and weeds all release different types at different times. Pay attention to when your symptoms are at their worst, early spring might mean tree pollen, while later months could point to grass or ragweed. Tracking this can help you prepare ahead of time instead of reacting once symptoms hit.

Check the Pollen Count Daily

Before heading out for class or planning a picnic on the yard, check your local pollen forecast. On high-count days, try to limit your time outdoors, especially in the morning when pollen levels tend to peak. If you do have to be outside, wearing sunglasses can help protect your eyes from airborne allergens.

Keep Your Space Clean

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Kelly Sikkema | Unsplash

Your dorm or apartment should be your safe space, not a pollen trap. Keep windows closed during high pollen days and wipe down surfaces regularly. Showering after being outside helps remove pollen from your skin and hair, preventing it from spreading to your bedding or clothes. It may feel like extra work, but it makes a huge difference in how you feel.

Stay Consistent with Medication

If you take allergy medicine, consistency is everything. Over-the-counter options like Claritin or Zyrtec can help reduce symptoms, but they work best when taken regularly, not just when symptoms flare up. Nasal sprays like Flonase can also be game-changers if congestion is your main issue. If you’re unsure what works best for you, don’t hesitate to visit campus health services.

Be Smart About Your Schedule

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Try to plan outdoor activities later in the day when pollen counts are lower. If you love working out outside or walking to class, consider switching to indoor workouts or taking routes with less greenery during peak season. Small adjustments like this can significantly reduce your exposure.

Hydrate and Fuel Your Body

Drinking plenty of water helps thin mucus and keeps your body functioning at its best. Eating foods rich in vitamin C like oranges, strawberries, and bell peppers, can also support your immune system. While these won’t cure your allergies, they can help your body handle them better.

Don’t Ignore Your Symptoms

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Photo by CDC from Unsplash

It’s easy to brush off allergies as “just a little sneeze,” but unmanaged symptoms can affect your sleep, focus, and overall mood. If your allergies start interfering with your daily routine, it’s worth taking them seriously and finding a management plan that works for you.

Pollen season might be unavoidable, but suffering through it isn’t. By staying proactive and listening to your body, you can take control of your allergies instead of letting them control you. This spring, don’t just survive, thrive, even with a little pollen in the air. 

Azaria Bell

CAU '29

Azaria Bell is a first-year student at Clark Atlanta University, proudly representing her hometown of Jacksonville, Florida. She is currently pursuing her undergraduate degree in Criminal Justice and is passionate about using her education to advocate for equity and reform within the justice system. As a new student at CAU, Azaria is already taking initiative by getting involved.

Azaria is a member of Her Campus at Clark Atlanta University. Her passion for connecting with others and creating safe, engaging spaces for young women has made her a valuable contributor to the chapter. Through Her Campus, she hopes to use her voice to highlight student experiences, promote self-confidence, and encourage open conversations around wellness, identity, and personal growth.

In addition to her work with Her Campus, Azaria also serves as the Events and Activities Chair for Her Fitness at Clark Atlanta University. Outside of her leadership roles, she enjoys staying active, listening to music, and spending time with loved ones. Azaria is excited to continue growing personally and professionally, and she looks forward to making a lasting impact on her campus and beyond.