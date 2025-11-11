How to Deal With the “Are You in a Relationship?” Question This Thanksgiving

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The food, the family, and sadly the interrogations. Thanksgiving is a great way to connect with your family and update them on your life; however, sometimes certain family members take that very seriously and are curious about your personal life. Whichever family member asks you that question, here are some ways to handle it like a pro.

1. Laugh it off

Sometimes the best response you can give is humor itself. You can even make a joke about your current relationship status to help that awareness of the question pass away. So a simple “I’m looking for my relationship as we speak” is a great way to deal with that question.

2. Keep it short and sweet

Your relationship status really isn’t anyone’s business. So if you feel comfortable saying you’re currently focusing on yourself, then they should respect it and continue on with something else.

3. Change the subject

As stated, you don’t owe anyone an answer about your personal business or relationship status. So changing the conversation is totally okay. You can mention how well you’re doing in school or a new job offer; however, if you don’t feel comfortable with anyone asking your relationship status, it’s okay to change the topic.

4. If you’re in a relationship, set boundaries

Even if you’re actually in a relationship, it’s okay to set boundaries on different questions your relatives try to ask you. For example, if they ask you “Are they the one?” you can simply answer with “Everything is great; I’ll share more when I’m more comfortable.”

5. Remember you’re more than your relationship status

Remember why you came to college. It’s about understanding yourself and trying to find yourself while you’re here. College isn’t about your relationship status and who you are dating. Your worth shouldn’t be determined by your relationship status.

Final Thoughts

Thanksgiving is about being thankful for what you have and what’s around you. Thanksgiving should never feel like you’re in a pressured situation about absolutely anything. So, this year, make Thanksgiving about how much you’ve grown as a person and your accomplishments and, while you’re at it, your ability to dodge relationship questions.