How to Beat the Fall and Winter Blues

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Kimiya King

As the days get shorter and the temperatures drop, many of us start to feel the effects of the “fall and winter blues.” The transition from warm, sunny days to gray skies and cold weather can take a toll on your energy, motivation, and even your mood. Whether you’re missing summer or just trying to stay afloat during midterms and cuffing season, here are some ways to fight those seasonal slumps and keep your spirit bright through the colder months.

1. Get Some Sun (Even When It’s Cold)

Lack of sunlight is one of the main reasons people feel low during fall and winter. Sunlight boosts serotonin levels — the hormone that helps you feel happy and balanced. Try to spend at least 15–30 minutes outside daily, even if it’s chilly. A short walk between classes, sitting by a window, or opening your blinds first thing in the morning can make a big difference. If natural light isn’t enough, a sunlight lamp or “happy light” can help mimic real sunlight and improve your mood.

2. Move Your Body

When it’s cold, it’s tempting to curl up under a blanket all day — but moving your body is key to beating the blues. Exercise releases endorphins that help reduce stress and improve mental clarity. You don’t need an intense gym routine; simple things like yoga, stretching, or dancing around your room to your favorite playlist can boost your energy. Even better, try a workout class with friends to keep yourself motivated and social.

3. Stay Connected

It’s easy to isolate yourself when it’s cold and dark outside, but that’s when connection matters most. Make plans with friends, call your family, or join a new club on campus. Little interactions — like getting coffee with a classmate or having a game night in your dorm — can lift your spirits. Remember, everyone feels the winter blues at some point, so you’re not alone in needing a little extra warmth from your circle.

4. Romanticize the Season

Instead of dreading the cold, find small joys that make the season cozy. Think warm drinks, cute layered outfits, holiday lights, and fall-scented candles. Turn your study space into a comfortable, aesthetic vibe with soft blankets and twinkle lights. Watch your favorite comfort movies, bake cookies, or listen to relaxing music. Romanticizing the little things can shift your mindset from “ugh, winter” to “this is my cozy era.”

5. Prioritize Self-Care and Rest

Lastly, check in with yourself. Cold weather can make your body crave more rest — and that’s okay. Make sure you’re eating nourishing foods, staying hydrated, and getting enough sleep. For me, one of my favorite ways to recharge is through a good mani and pedi, a trip to Ulta for new makeup or skincare, or simply spending a day with friends doing something fun. Self-care doesn’t have to be expensive or fancy — it just has to make you feel refreshed and cared for.

Seasonal blues might be common, but they don’t have to take over your fall and winter. By adding light, movement, connection, and self-care into your routine, you can turn this time of year into one of reflection, growth, and peace.