How to Balance Your Social Life in College: 5 Tips From a College Girl

HOW TO BALANCE A SOCIAL LIFE IN COLLEGE: 5 Tips from a College Girl

Hey girly! We all know that college can be stressful, and making friends can be even more stressful. Many people underestimate the power of college relationships! These next four years are the years that you will form the strongest and most memorable bonds. However, keeping up with these relationships might be hard to balance amidst all of the stress that comes along with school work. Here are a few tips on how to balance the two.

Create a Schedule:

Plan, plan and plan some more! Mapping out your week ahead of time helps you organize your plans in advance. Through the semester it is in your best interest to purchase a calendar to hang up in your dorm or to keep with you in your purse! Make sure that you are prioritizing the events that are on your schedule. Don’t be afraid to say no to plans as well. FOMO affects everyone but it is important to prioritize what is on your checklist. After that, you are free to have fun with no regrets!

Join Clubs & Organizations:

The best way to make friendships with people that are like-minded! Joining an on campus organization is a great way to stay connected on campus and expands your network which is very important in college. Often times, we are scared to get involved on campus for fear of not belonging or fitting in. However, this is the best resource and contributes to your own personal growth!

Be Open to New Experiences:

If it aligns with your work schedule, be open to fun and exciting trips or late night hang outs. This is the time to explore, let loose and have fun with your friends. It might be fun to plan a weekend getaway and travel during school breaks or get to try something new for the first time like ice skating or jet skiing.

Make Time for Your Self Care:

In the midst of your busy schedule, take time for yourself. Keep up with your skin care, watch movies in your free time, make cookies, journal or even try out a new hairstyle. Use your breaks wisely! This is your time to unwind and reset for the next busy day. Set boundaries in order to be able to carve out this time for your mental break.

Take Advantage of Your Supporters:

In college, it takes a village. Lean onto people that are here to support you such as family and friends back at home. In whatever department you are a part of, you have faculty and staff who are here to help you through these four years of figuring out life. Use them! As you create new friendships with those who have the same goals as you, they will help you balance out your time efficiently while still being involved.

Believe it or not, college is soon to be a story you will tell as you continue to grow, so enjoy it! Make the most out of the best years of your life. You have the most freedom to take advantage of it and network as much as you can! Take this article as a guide to a successful and enjoyable college experience.