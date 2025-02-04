HBCUs – Their History, Educational Impact, And Cultural Influence

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a proud student attending the illustrious Clark Atlanta University, one of the main reasons I chose to attend an HBCU was to be able to be a part of Black history. Historically Black Colleges and Universities, famously known by its acronym HBCU, are institutions that were built to provide a higher education for Black Americans, who were prohibited from attending predominately white institutions because of racial segregation.

Although it’s important all year round, it is especially important during Black History Month to look back and celebrate the accomplishments and achievements of Black people throughout history. Historically Black Colleges and Universities have a legacy of being monuments of Black culture. Let’s look back on their history, examine their educational impact, and celebrate their cultural influence.

Historically Black Colleges and Universities, or HBCUs, have played an important role in enriching the lives of not just African Americans, but our entire country. Ric Keller, former U.S. Representative (BrainyQuote)

I. HISTORY OF HBCUS

Before the Civil War, African Americans faced discrimination and were denied human rights such as access to quality education. Unpleased with the systemic racism that has been occurring, Quaker philanthropist, Richard Humphreys helped establish the very first Black learning institution in 1837. As written in his will, Humphreys wanted to donate $10,000 to establish a school to help African Americans in the process of becoming teachers.

This first institution was originally called the African Institute and then later the Institute for Colored Youth but is now famously known as Cheyney University of Pennsylvania. His overall mission was to encourage African Americans to receive an education and enter the workforce to be able to be recognized as contributing members of society. This changed history forever.

Following this timeline, the education of Black Americans was still prohibited in most Southern states and was heavily discouraged in Northern states thus the HBCUs were few. Other early HBCUs that were founded include the University of the District of Columbia (1851), Lincoln University (1854), and Wilberforce University (1856).

After the Civil War ended in 1865, came the Reconstruction period which played a bigger role in the expansion of HBCUs. This period created the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments, which abolished slavery, granted citizenship to former slaves, and provided Black men the right to vote consecutively. Now, that Black people were finally being granted human rights, their educational system was finally seeing a huge improvement. The Freedman’s Bureau, a government policy that aimed at acclimatizing former slaves to socialization, provided funds and lands to help with the development of these schools.

This led to the South which previously barred the idea of Black people receiving an education, now developing institutions such as Atlanta University (currently. Clark Atlanta University), Howard University, and Morehouse College.

II. EDUCATIONAL IMPACT OF HBCUS

The preconceived notion that students of HBCUs are unintelligent is both racist and inaccurate. HBCUs produce successful scholars in numerous fields such as law, medicine, art, business, and politics. These graduates contribute positively to society and their collegiate experience at their historically black college or university played a role in their future.

Notable alumni of these HBCUs that have achieved a successful career include but are not limited to:

Martin Luther King Jr. (Morehouse College) – Civil Rights Movement leader, known for his fight for racial equality and his “I Have A Dream” speech.

Kamala Harris (Howard University) – The first female, Black, and South Asian Vice-President of the United States.

Oprah Winfrey (Tennessee State University) – Emmy Award-winning television talk show host, actress, producer, author, media mogul, and philanthropist.

Dr. Alexa Canady (Fisk Univerity, University of Michigan Medical School) – The first Black female neurosurgeon in the United States.

HBCU graduates contribute to 50% of Black lawyers, 80% of Black judges, 40% of Black engineers, 40% of Black Congress members, 50% of Black public school teachers, 50% of Black faculty at research universities, and 27% of Black science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) undergraduates. As the numbers keep increasing, it’s evident to see that Black HBCU graduates have a high intelligence rate despite the negative stereotypes.

IiI. THE CULTURAL INFLUENCE

When students attend HBCUs, not only are they being exposed to quality education but they are also being exposed to traditions that forever shape Black culture. These experiences help in promoting Black pride, identity and empowerment that other institutions don’t offer. Some of these traditions include:

Homecoming – A week where alumni return to their alma mater or their ‘home’ to reminisce on memories, mingle with both current and previous students, and celebrate their university.

Greek Life – Also referred to as the Divine Nine, these are sororities and fraternities that were established due to racial discrimination from white sororities and fraternities when Black members seek interest in joining. These organizations have a reputation for building close relationships forming a lifelong brotherhood or sisterhood between the members.

Marching Bands – Although bands are found everywhere, HBCU marching bands have gathered an exceptional reputation for their high-energy performances, intricate dance routines, and unique musical sound. Collectively, these elements help foster a sense of school spirit and pride.

FINAL WORDS

HBCUs are more than just ‘party schools’, they are cultural monuments that deserve respect. Attending an HBCU will guarantee you a unique experience that will change the way you see life as they have helped shape Black history, education, and culture.

It’s important to show your support for Historically Black Colleges and Universities whether that is through enrollment, donation, or even just advocacy. Showing support for these institutions would be an honorable act as they helped pave the way for Black excellence forever.