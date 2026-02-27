Good Study Habits to Adopt

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With midterms coming up, you may be feeling overwhelmed. It’s not always easy to find ways to study that will help you retain information. If you’re looking for some tips to help you ace your exams, you’ve come to the right place! Keep reading to find good study habits that may work for you.

Create Flashcards

One of the easiest ways to remember terminology is to create flashcards. You can make them super cute by color coding or highlighting them. The key is to continuiously go over the cards. The more you do it, the more you’ll retain. Also, the fact that you’re writing is also helping you memorize the information. This is a super simple way to study, but it’s effective!

Study With A Group

Studying with a group is a great way to get the information down. You all are probally stuck on different areas. If you’re able to teach someone else the material, then your an expert on that topic. If you don’t understand the topic, hopefully one of your classmates can break it down for you in a way you understand. Studying in a group allows you to feed off the other people and learn new methods to ace the test. I promise you aren’t the only one struggling with good study habits. Working together helps everyone feel less anxious.

Record The Lecutures

Perhaps you’re an auditory learner and you retain information better when you hear it. If so, it might be agood idea to record the lectures during class. This way you can play back everything and you won’t forget what the professor said. Playing back the lectures will help you memorize the important information. This also allows you to sit through class with ease.

Hopefully these tips will help release some stress. If you use these good study habits, you’re bound to perform better on your upcoming exams. Remember, you can’t cram everything in one night. You must space out your studying and give yourself grace. Good luck on midterms!