Girl, You’re Doing Better Than You Think: A November Reminder

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

November always seems to have a way of making you look back on the year thinking, “Be so for real… this semester has been A LOT.” The weather starts getting colder, the semester is almost over, and suddenly you’re questioning everything—your progress, goals, your relationships, and maybe even your confidence. Let me tell you the truth that nobody says loud enough: you’re doing better than you think, love. Seriously.

We oftentimes get so caught up in what we haven’t done that we forget to celebrate ourselves for what we have done and pushed through. When you’re in college, especially at an HBCU, it’s easy to not celebrate yourself when everyone looks so put together; it’s easy to feel behind. Growth doesn’t always look like the big wins, sometimes they’re the smallest ones we should celebrate the most. Sometimes growth is silent, private, and a little messy around the edges.

Maybe you weren’t able to hit every goal on your list this year. Maybe you fell off your routine, changed your major, cried in the library, or lost a friendship that you thought would last forever. Maybe your love life is a bit confusing, your grades weren’t where you wanted them to be, or you’re just exhausted from pretending like you’re okay when in reality, you’re just trying to stay afloat. None of that cancels out the fact that you’re still trying to be the best version of yourself. And trying is very powerful.

What you aren’t seeing is how much you’ve actually grown. You handle things today that would’ve crushed the old you to the point of “crashing out.” You say “no” more. You trust yourself more. You’re becoming more self-aware, grounded, and more in tune with what you want. Your standards are higher now—not because you became too picky, but because you’ve finally realized your worth.

I want you to remember that progress doesn’t always feel the best. Some months feel like you’re glowing. Other months feel like you’re rebuilding everything from scratch. Both seasons of your life matter. Both seasons will change you. November should be a reminder that you don’t have to have everything figured out right now (especially as a college student).

Give yourself some credit, give yourself some grace. I want you to also give yourself time to breathe. You’re juggling school, relationships, your mental health, your future, and the pressure to keep up with your goals. That alone should be a reason to call yourself resilient.

Here’s some homework for you:

Celebrate three things that you’ve accomplished this fall, no matter how small.

Let go of at least one thing that has been weighing you down.

Remind yourself daily to show yourself grace and that slow progress is still, and always will be, progress.

You’re not behind. You aren’t failing. You’re not invisible. You’re simply in the middle of your story and currently writing your chapters. November should simply help you turn those pages.