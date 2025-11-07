Fall & Winter Self-Care Must-Haves Every College Girl Needs

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the days get shorter, the air gets colder, and the semester gets more chaotic, fall and winter remind us just how important self-care truly is. Between balancing classes, extracurriculars, social life, and trying to stay healthy, these colder months can feel overwhelming. That’s why building a self-care routine that keeps you grounded, glowing, and centered is essential. Whether you’re settling into a new dorm vibe or managing adulting on campus, here are the must‐haves that will carry you through the season — with some Black-owned brands to support, too.

1. A Signature Cozy Night Routine

There’s something magical about winding down early once the temperatures drop. A soft pair of pajamas, fluffy socks, and your favorite blanket automatically set the tone for a calm night. Add a warm drink — tea, hot chocolate, or even a golden latte — and you’re already halfway to feeling refreshed. Lighting a fall candle (think cinnamon, vanilla, amber, or sandalwood) instantly makes your space feel like a warm hug. Creating a nighttime ritual you actually look forward to is one of the best ways to take care of your mental health during the darker months.

2. Skincare That Works Overtime

Colder weather means your skin needs more love. A hydrating cleanser, a rich moisturizer, and a good lip balm are non-negotiables. But to go next level, try including formulas that support melanin-rich skin (or skin with deeper tones) and address things like dryness, dark spots, or uneven tone.

For example:

Buttah Skin CocoShea Revitalizing Cream: A Black-owned brand that focuses on melanin-rich skin and gives lightweight moisture and glow.

Buttah Skin Moisturize Protect Soothe Cream: From the same brand; great for deeper complexions needing targeted treatment.

SheaMoisture African Black Soap Body Wash: While not exclusively a face brand, this body wash is designed for melanin-rich skin and offers that feel-good clean and soothe.

Black Opal Even True Brightening Gel/Dark Spot Corrector: A smart pick for dark-spot correction and evening tone—also a brand rooted in representation and inclusion.

Also, one brand I love and you could mention: Topicals (Black-owned) was founded to help with chronic skin conditions like eczema and hyperpigmentation through inclusive and science-backed formulas. Including brands like these is an intentional way to support entrepreneurship and representation while taking care of your skin.

3. A Self-Care Day With Friends

While alone time is important, fall and winter are also perfect for bonding with your girls. A cozy day in with friends can be its own kind of healing — think movie marathons, matching pajamas, sharing new beauty finds (maybe you try one of these skincare picks together), or simply venting about life while doing face masks. And if you’re like me, nothing beats a good mani-pedi day. Whether you go to a salon or do your nails at home, it’s a confidence boost that instantly makes you feel put together again. Bonus: bring along some fun drinks (maybe your favorite blueberry or strawberry lemon drop mocktail) and make it an experience.

4. Comfort Food & Warm Meals

Self-care isn’t just about beauty and routines — it’s also about nourishing yourself. A warm homemade meal, your favorite soup, or even a late-night grilled cheese can bring comfort after a long day. When the weather is chilly, your body craves warmth, and giving yourself permission to slow down and enjoy a cozy meal is a simple but powerful act of care. And bonus: turn it into a routine with friends or family — even a soup swap or comfort dish challenge.

5. Something That Inspires You

The fall and winter seasons can feel draining, so having something that inspires you matters. Whether it’s journaling, reading a new book, listening to your go-to playlist, or planning future goals (hello, your PR firm dreams!), inspiration fuels motivation. You might also carve out time for morning or mid-day check-ins with yourself: how are you feeling, what do you need today, what are you grateful for? These months remind us to slow down, reflect, and protect our peace.

Self-care doesn’t have to be complicated—it’s about intention, comfort, and doing small things that make you feel like your best self. This season, choose routines and rituals that warm your spirit just as much as they warm your skin. And while you’re at it — support the creators and brands doing the work with purpose (especially those from communities that matter).

Here’s to a glowing, gentle, intentional fall and winter.