Effective Ways to Manage College Stress

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter.

Have you ever felt overwhelmed by stress while trying going through the challenges of school? Whether it’s the pressure of exams or trying to balance work and school life or even social challenges. We’ve all been there but I’m here to help. Fortunately, there are effective ways to calm your mind and regain control. Here are some ways to manage stress and create a more balanced school life.

Oftentimes we get stressed because there is too much going on at one time making it difficult to cope with. Do not fear, you aren’t the only one who goes through this.Time management is critical if you want to reduce stress and enhance productivity. Time management can start by creating a monthly or weekly schedule with all important due dates. Apps like Calendar, TimeTree and Structured can all help you stay organized and plan effectively. Many of these apps offer special features allowing you to personalize your schedule like color-coding. Managing your time wisely creates a more balanced schedule and a less stressful academic period.

Prioritizing yourself and practicing self-care are essential for maintaining your mental and emotional well-being, especially in high-stress situations like college. It’s important to take time to address your physical, emotional, and mental needs. Engage in activities that uplift you, such as exercising, writing, or spending time with loved ones. These activities can help you recharge and maintain a healthy balance in your life. Incorporate personal self-care practices, whether that means treating yourself to a facial, enjoying a massage, or meditating with your favorite book. Taking time for yourself allows you to restore your energy and prepare for upcoming assignments or events. By prioritizing your well-being, you not only enhance your overall health but also position yourself for greater success in both your academic and personal life.

Many colleges offer counseling services that can provide support for stress. It’s important that we take advantage of these services because they are to help us. There are professionals out there who can give you valuable coping strategies for stress, anxiety and other mental health challenges. You also have a safe space where you can discuss your feelings. Which can be beneficial during stressful periods or when dealing with personal issues because “Life be life-ing”. If your mental health isn’t good it will be hard to do well on assignments and tests so it’s important to prioritize your mental health first.

Navigating college can definitely be stressful but it is essential to remember that you don’t have to go through it alone. By implementing these strategies in your daily life, I guarantee you will reduce your stress and it will allow you to create a more balanced college experience. We only get one life and it’s important to enjoy yourself. Embrace the journey, prioritize your mental health and remind yourself that with the right tools , you can and will thrive in college without being overwhelmed by stress. You’ve got this! Talk soon , Her Campus Hotties!