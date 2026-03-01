Daylight Saving Time Is Stealing Our Sleep, Here’s How to Take It Back

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Twice a year, we all go through it. One day you feel fine, and the next you’re dragging yourself to your 8 a.m. like you pulled an all-nighter, even though you didn’t. Daylight Saving Time sounds harmless. It’s just an hour, right? But that single hour can disrupt your sleep cycle more than we realize.

For college students juggling classes, work, campus involvement, and a social life, sleep already feels optional. When the clocks “spring forward,” we lose an hour of rest. When they “fall back,” our bodies are still confused. Our internal clock, also known as our circadian rhythm, doesn’t automatically adjust just because the time on our phone does. That mismatch can lead to brain fog, irritability, headaches, and difficulty concentrating, which is the last thing we need during midterms or a packed week of meetings.

The truth is, sleep isn’t a luxury. It’s foundational. A consistent sleep schedule affects everything from academic performance to mental health. Studies consistently show that college students who maintain regular sleep patterns tend to have better focus, improved memory retention, and more stable moods. In other words, protecting your sleep might be the most underrated productivity hack.

So how do we survive Daylight Saving Time without feeling like zombies?

First, start adjusting early. A few days before the time change, try going to bed 15–20 minutes earlier (or later, depending on the shift). Gradual adjustments help your body adapt without shock. If the change already happened and you’re struggling, don’t panic, consistency is key. Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends. Yes, even after Saturday night.

Second, be mindful of your nighttime habits. Scrolling TikTok “for five minutes” can quickly turn into an hour. The blue light from your phone suppresses melatonin, the hormone that helps you sleep. Try putting your phone down at least 30 minutes before bed. Replace scrolling with something calming: journaling, light stretching, reading, or even prepping your to-do list for the next day.

Third, watch your caffeine intake. That late-afternoon coffee might feel necessary, but it can stay in your system for up to six hours. If you’re trying to reset your schedule, limit caffeine after 2 p.m. Instead, hydrate with water and get natural light exposure during the day. Sunlight helps regulate your internal clock and boosts alertness naturally.

Lastly, create a wind-down routine. Your brain thrives on cues. When you dim the lights, wash your face, and get into bed around the same time each night, your body begins to recognize that it’s time to rest. Think of it as training your body to work with you, not against you.

Daylight Saving Time may be out of our control, but our habits aren’t. As students balancing ambition, leadership roles, friendships, and future goals, we owe it to ourselves to treat sleep as essential, not optional.

Because being well-rested isn’t lazy. It’s powerful.

And sometimes, the most productive thing you can do… is go to bed.