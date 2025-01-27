The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

During the Spring 2025 Organization Fair at Clark Atlanta University I was able to learn about the clubs on campus and I am eager to share them with you. There are 61 organizations chartered on campus:

100 Girls of Code

A nonprofit organization bringing creative teach to the AUC.

AUC Michigan Club

An organization providing a home away from home for students in the AUC from Michigan.

AUC Tristate Club

An organization uniting New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut in the AUC.

Black Arts Matter

A AUC based space for Black creatives.

Black Men in Medicine

An organization helping Black men pursuing the medical field.

Black Retail Action Group (BRAG)

A chapter of BRAG within Clark Atlanta University where diversity meets the business of fashion.

BLAQ Club

A safe space to cultivate community, empower queer students of color, educate faculty, staff, & students, and advocate for inclusive spaces and policies.

Campus Activities Board

Clark Atlanta University’s campus activities board.

CAU Democrats

A space for democrats at Clark Atlanta University to invoke political activism.

CAU HCASC-Quiz Bowl

The Clark Atlanta University trivia team.

CAU Ventures

An organization empowering aspiring entrepreneurs by providing a dynamic platform for learning, networking, and launching ventures.

Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurial Development (CIED)

A organization established to develop a campus-wide entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem. Offering multiple spaces for student innovations.

Clark Couture

A community for students passionate about the fashion industry, fostering both personal and professional development.

Delta Sigma Pi

The Clark Atlanta University chapter of Delta Sigma Pi a national gender-inclusive fraternity organized to foster the study of business in universities.

Finding Inner Peas

It’s purpose to create a safe and comforting space for people who are vegan, vegetarian, or enjoy a healthy lifestyle.

Georgia Association of Aspiring Educators

A focus on advocating for aspiring educators through networking, service, and political action.

Her Fitness CAU

A collegiate women’s fitness organization at Clark Atlanta University that promotes mental and physical health while building a community.

House Arrest Two Championship Dance Team Inc., The HypnotiQ Chapter

The HypnotiQ Chapter of House Arrest Two Championship Dance Team Inc.

MAPS

An organization for students interested in the medical field. Associated with the Student National Medical Association who have been diversifying the face of medicine since 1964.

Men of Clark Atlanta University

The Men of CAU fosters to the development and success of the male students of Clark Atlanta University.

Mister & MIss Clark Atlanta University Royal Court

Students who serve as campus royalty and advocate for their peers.

NAACP

Clark Atlanta University’s chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

NABA Inc.

An organization dedicated to empowering Black students and professionals in the accounting, finance and business related fields.

NABJ-CAU

Clark Atlanta University’s chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists.

National Council of Negro Women

Clark Atlanta University’s Section of the National Council of Negro Women, Inc.

Office of Spiritual Life and Engagement

Clark Atlanta University’s Office of Spiritual Life and Engagement.

Organization for Social Change

Organization for the Whitney M Young Jr., School of Social Work focusing on advocacy, social change, and empowerment.

Panthers for Paws

An organization that advocates for ALL animals through volunteering, donations, and more.

Panthers in Tech

An organization dedicated to the betterment and empowerment of CS and Cybersecurity students.

Phi Alpha Delta Law Fraternity International

The Clark Atlanta University pre-law chapter of Phi Alpha Delta Law Fraternity, Int’l.

Political Science Association

The Political Science Association at Clark Atlanta University.

Pre-Alumni Council

CAU PAC serves as the liaison between undergraduates and alumni, which helps bridge and strengthen the bonds of communication.

Public Relations Student Society of America

Public Relations Student Society of America at Clark Atlanta University.

RHA

The Residence Hall Association at Clark Atlanta University.

Sankofa Society

An organization that promotes empowerment through service, culture, and dialogue.

Save a Girl Save a World

An organization that encourages and inspires college and high school students to pursue professional and personal leadership.

SEMA (Sports and Entertainment Association)

An organization merging sports and entertainment at Clark Atlanta University.

SGA (Student Government Association)

Elected student leaders who are the liaison between the student body and the faculty, staff and administration by actively listening and advocating for all students at Clark Atlanta University.

Society for Advancement of Management

An organization with the goal of inspiring future leaders, fostering innovation, and creating opportunities for growth in the world of management and beyond.

Spirit Boosters

An organization bringing panther pride to games, events, and more at Clark Atlanta University.

The Be’Moore Foundation

An organization designed to empower aspiring models with the skills & confidence to overtake the industry while exuding leadership and service.

The Collective Magazine

A student-run magazine focusing on fashion, art, and creative culture.

The Culture Collective

a creative outlet for students pursuing art, fashion, music, and media.

The Panther (newspaper)

Clark Atlanta University’s official student-ran publication since 1945.

Thee Model Revolution

An organization providing young aspiring models with the groundwork, training, and overall blueprint of runway and print modeling.

Umoja ASA

Atlanta University Center (Morehouse, Spelman, Clark Atlanta University, Morris Brown) African Students Association.

Vybz Caribbean Student Association (Vybz CSA)

Caribbean student association at Morehouse College, Spelman College, and Clark Atlanta University.

White Coat White Collar

An organization empowering students seeking career development and career/workforce exposure by providing them with networking opportunities.

Women of Clark Atlanta University

An organization representing the female students at Clark Atlanta University.

AUC Ohio Club

A home away from home for students in the Atlanta University Center from Ohio.

The Initiative

A peer tutoring club aimed at providing support and preparing all Clark Atlanta students for their academic goals.

Ignite

A non partisan movement of young women who are ready to become the next generation of political leaders.

Honors Program

The Isabella T. Jenkins Honors Program at Clark Atlanta University promotes academic excellence, leadership, service, and produces elite leaders.

CAU TV

A film and media organization at Clark Atlanta University.

Lifting Our Voices

An organization empowering the voices of our community through need-based service projects.

CAU Noble

Clark-Atlanta University Collegiate Chapter of National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE)

Undergraduate Psychology Association

The Undergraduate Psychology Association at Clark Atlanta University.