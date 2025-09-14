Breaking the Silence: Why Suicide Prevention Month Matters at HBCUs 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The month of September marks Suicide Prevention month, which is a time that’s dedicated to raising awareness and reminding us that mental health is just as important as our physical health. For students attending HBCUs, this month carries a different type of weight. Conversations about mental health vary with layers of silence and generational pressures, which can make seeking help, or even having a conversation, feel like weakness. Being at an HBCU, where tradition, excellence, and resilience are always celebrated, acknowledging mental health is just as important. Having conversations like these matters to spread awareness.

Why it Hits Different at HBCU’s

HBCUs are more than a campus or environment for excellence– they’re safe havens for Black students to find strength and a sense of belonging. On the other hand, being in this environment, students can feel the weight of being held to high expectations, financial stress, and navigating in a society that doesn’t always value us. According to an article published by the CDC, suicide rates among Black youth have been rising at extremely high rates in the past decade. Students who are first-generation often face extreme pressure from their families, carrying the weight of generational dreams that can become overwhelming.

Breaking the Pattern of Silence

To break the barriers to addressing suicide, first, we must address the silence around it. In many Black households, it’s common to hear “pray about it” or “you have nothing to be stressed about” instead of receiving the support young individuals need. While spirituality is important and can be a source of strength, silence can be extremely hurtful in the long run. Suicide Prevention Month should motivate us to challenge these norms, create an environment to have open conversations, and remind each other that asking for help isn’t being weak, it’s a call for help.

What Can HBCUs Do

The beauty of being at an HBCU is the sense of community, family, resilience, and support networks. During Suicide Prevention Month, HBCUs have the chance to expand the support beyond academic support and social life to include mental health awareness and advocacy. Ideas such as hosting mental health panels, peer support groups, and highlighting alumni who speak openly about their past struggles, and what they did to get through them. Building a culture where students feel safe to open up to be able to say “I’m not okay.”

What Can We As Students Do

As students, we hold responsibility towards one another. Whether that’s checking on your roommate, your classmate, teammate, or even checking on your friends, noticing when their energy shifts and seems heavy. A quick “I was thinking about you, how are you doing?” text can make a difference if they’re having a hard time. This could also look like arranging time to hang out to let them know you’re still here and thinking about them makes a huge difference as well. Suicide Prevention Month should be a reminder that even the smallest actions can save lives. Remind your village they aren’t alone and continue to let them know you’re always in their corner.

Photo by Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

Moving Foward

Breaking the silence around suicide at HBCUs isn’t just about awareness; it’s about potentially saving lives. While our culture is built on strength, showing true strength is about knowing when it’s time to reach out for help. Suicide Prevention Month allows us to have the chance to rewrite the narrative, to remind ourselves and our peers that mental health is our health, and that asking for help isn’t a sign of weakness. I want you to know that you are loved always.