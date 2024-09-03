Peer Pressure: Overcoming Challenges in College

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Say no to peer pressure

Most students face peer pressure in college, as it is natural to want to belong and be accepted by others. Peer pressure can be straightforward, like friends urging you to skip studying for a concert, or subtle, like implied expectations for what to wear. It can come from a single friend or a whole group, influencing our decisions in various ways.

When you’re in college, you might feel pressured by your friends or classmates to do things that don’t feel right to you. But it’s important to remember that you don’t have to do something just because others are doing it. Stay true to yourself and your values. Befriend people who support and encourage you. If someone is pressuring you to do something, try to think of a way to say that whatever it is feels comfortable for you and doesn’t align with your values. You might say something like “I’m not comfortable with that” or “I have other plans”.

Knowing what you’re comfortable with and what you’re not comfortable with is essential when you’re in college. This means thinking about what you’re willing to do and what you’re not willing to do. It is important to inform your friends and those close to you about your boundaries and expectations. Be clear and direct so they understand what you’re saying. Also, remember what’s most important to you. What are your goals and values? Focus on those things and don’t let others distract you from those values. Never be afraid to say no if someone asks you to do something that doesn’t feel right to you. Take care of yourself and prioritize your well-being.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed, talk to someone. Like talking to a trusted friend, family member, or counselor. They can help you figure out what to do. Focus on the things that bring you joy and help you connect with others. Remember why you’re in college in the first place. You’re there to learn and achieve your goals. Take time to think about the potential consequences of your actions, and prioritize your academic goals. When you’re friends with someone, taking care of yourself is essential, too. This means ensuring you’re happy, relaxed, and not too stressed or overwhelmed.

Remember to be kind to yourself. Everyone makes mistakes, and it’s OK not to be perfect. Learn to make time for things that make you happy, like hobbies, exercise, or spending time with family. This will help you feel fulfilled and energized.

In college, you’ll be exposed to new ideas, people, and experiences that will help shape your identity. You can make choices, take risks, and discover your passions. College also helps develop essential life skills like independence, self-reliance, and resilience. You’ll face challenges, make decisions, and take responsibility for your actions. Finding yourself in college is a process. It takes time, patience, and self-reflection. Learn to be open-minded, stay curious, and embrace the journey of self-discovery. It’s a journey to figure out who you are, what you want to do with your life, and what makes you happy. It’s a time to explore your interests, try new things, and learn from your mistakes.