Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Aesthetic Writing
Aesthetic Writing
Photo by Nick Morrison from Unsplash
CAU | Life > Academics

A Freshman’s Guide to Surviving Your First Semester

Azaria Bell Student Contributor, Clark Atlanta University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Starting your freshman year of college is exciting, nerve-wracking, and life-changing all at once. Between moving into your dorm, figuring out where your classes are, and adjusting to a brand-new routine, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. The first semester can set the tone for the rest of your college experience, but don’t worry, every freshman has been there. Whether you’re attending an HBCU or a large state university, here’s your guide to not just surviving, but thriving during your first semester of college.

1. Find Your Routine Early

Wellness Routine Hero?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp&dpr=4
Photo by KoolShooters from Pexels

Time management is everything in college. Between classes, homework, social events, and maybe even a job, your days can fill up fast. The best way to avoid burnout is to create a routine that works for you. Use a planner, set reminders, and prioritize your tasks. Most importantly, don’t forget to schedule rest and self-care. Consistency doesn’t mean perfection, it just means showing up for yourself every day.

2. Get Involved on Campus

diverse group of friends pexels rodnae productions?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp&dpr=4

College isn’t just about academics; it’s about building connections. Join clubs, organizations, or student groups that match your interests. Whether it’s a cultural club, a fitness group, or student government, getting involved helps you find your community. At the same time, don’t stretch yourself too thin, balance is key. Sometimes, one or two organizations can make all the difference in feeling connected and supported.

3. Don’t Be Afraid to Ask for Help

Woman holding cup of coffee.
Unsplash

There’s no shame in not knowing everything. Professors, advisors, and even upperclassmen are there to guide you. Attend office hours, visit the tutoring center, and use campus resources. Most colleges offer free academic and mental health support, take advantage of it. The most successful students aren’t the ones who know it all, but the ones who know when to ask for help.

4. Take Care of Yourself

woman applying skin care
Photo by Sora Shimazaki from Pexels

Between all-nighters and social events, it’s easy to forget about your health. Make sure you’re eating well, getting enough sleep, and moving your body. Mental health matters just as much as physical health, so give yourself grace on hard days. Remember, you can’t pour from an empty cup.

5. Embrace the Growth

Celina Timmerman-Girl Hiking Or Taking A Break From Hiking
Celina Timmerman / Her Campus

College will challenge you in ways high school never did. You’ll make mistakes, meet people from different backgrounds, and learn who you are outside of your comfort zone. Don’t rush the process, every experience, good or bad, helps you grow.

The first semester might feel like a whirlwind, but it’s also the start of an unforgettable journey. Stay curious, stay consistent, and most importantly, stay true to yourself. You’ve got this.

Azaria Bell is a first-year student at Clark Atlanta University, proudly representing her hometown of Jacksonville, Florida. She is currently pursuing her undergraduate degree in Criminal Justice and is passionate about using her education to advocate for equity and reform within the justice system. As a new student at CAU, Azaria is already taking initiative by getting involved. Azaria is a member of Her Campus at Clark Atlanta University. Her passion for connecting with others and creating safe, engaging spaces for young women has made her a valuable contributor to the chapter. Through Her Campus, she hopes to use her voice to highlight student experiences, promote self-confidence, and encourage open conversations around wellness, identity, and personal growth. In addition to her work with Her Campus, Azaria also serves as the Events and Activities Chair for Her Fitness at Clark Atlanta University. Outside of her leadership roles, she enjoys staying active, listening to music, and spending time with loved ones. Azaria is excited to continue growing personally and professionally, and she looks forward to making a lasting impact on her campus and beyond.