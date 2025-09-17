5 Tips to Care for Your Mental Health This Suicide Prevention & Awareness Month

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Suicide Prevention & Awareness Month, observed in September, is a time to raise awareness of mental health issues and encourage open conversations about a topic that often goes unheard but affects many lives. Balancing studies, work, relationships, and personal goals in college can be both exciting and overwhelming. This month is a reminder that prioritizing your mental health is not only acceptable but essential. Here are five practical tips to support your well-being this September and beyond:

1. Talk About It

One of the most effective ways to prevent suicide is by talking to someone. Opening up to a friend, family member, or counselor can help you feel less weighed down. Mental health struggles grow in silence, so check in on others too—a simple “How are you, really?” can have a bigger impact than you think.

2. Practice Small Acts of Self-Care

Self-care doesn’t need to be expensive or elaborate. Journaling, drinking water, stepping outside, or logging off social media when it feels draining are all small ways to recharge. Ask yourself daily: What simple act of self-care can I do today?

3. Build a Safety Net

Having people and resources to lean on makes hard times less isolating. Identify your support system—whether it’s compassionate friends, understanding professors, or campus counseling services. Save crisis resources, like the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, in your phone for quick access in an emergency.

4. Move Your Body with Kindness

Exercise doesn’t have to mean a rigid workout routine. Find movement that feels good, like dancing in your room, stretching before class, or walking with a friend. Moving your body can ease stress, clear your mind, and remind you that your body is here to support you.

5. Take Breaks Without Guilt

Burnout is real, especially in college. Give yourself permission to rest—whether that means a short nap, downtime, or a full night’s sleep. Rest isn’t laziness; it’s necessary for your health and resilience.

Final Thoughts

Suicide Prevention & Awareness Month reminds us to care for ourselves, check in on others, and keep conversations about mental health open. You never know what someone else is going through, and sometimes the most powerful act of kindness is reminding someone that it’s okay to ask for help.

If you or someone you know is struggling, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Remember: your story isn’t over, and you are not alone.