5 Things I Wish I Knew Before My First Semester (From a Freshman Who Just Learned Them)

Starting your college freshman semester can be such an exciting journey, but it can also be scary as you’re being pushed into a new environment where you don’t know much. Before entering my first semester in college, there was so much I wish I had learned. So, here are five of them to help you learn your way around your college campus.

First, it’s okay not to have everything figured out. College is a big transition, and you won’t have all the answers right away. Take it one step at a time and allow yourself to grow into the experience. No one has it all together, so don’t be too hard on yourself.

Second, balancing your time is key. College comes with a lot of freedom, but also a lot of responsibility. Be sure to manage your time wisely between classes, studying, social events, and self-care. Finding a healthy balance will help you stay on top of your work and avoid burnout.

Third, you don’t have to say yes to everything. It’s easy to feel like you need to be involved in every activity or event, but it’s okay to say no sometimes. Prioritize what’s most important to you and don’t spread yourself too thin.

Fourth, friendships will change, and that’s okay. You might not stay close with everyone you meet at college, and that’s completely normal. College is a time for growth, and your circle of friends will evolve.

Lastly, it’s okay to ask for help. If you’re struggling with school, personal issues, or just adjusting to college life, reach out to professors, advisors, or counselors. Asking for help is a sign of strength, not weakness.

By following these tips, you’ll be better prepared to navigate your freshman year and make the most of this exciting new chapter in your life.

1. It’s okay to not have everything figured out

Your college years are meant for growth so it’s completely normal to change your mind about your major, relationships, or even your post-grad goals. It’s important to remember that even if it seems like someone else has it all figured out, you are living your own life and everyone has their own journey.

2. Balancing your time is key

Between classes, work, extracurriculars, and maintaining a social life, it’s going to be hard to manage it all. Balancing your time is a learned skill that requires effort. So, prioritize what’s most important and utilize your Apple calendar and planners.

3. YOU DON’T HAVE TO SAY YES TO EVERYTHING

Maybe it’s FOMO, maybe you’re a people pleaser, or maybe you just want to try every new opportunity. Whatever the reason is, you need to prioritize your well-being and mental health. So, say no to the event, that one friend, or even yourself if you know that it’s going to be too much of a burden.

4. FRIENDSHIPS WILL CHANGE AND THAT’S OKAY

If you haven’t learned yet, college will teach you that people come into your life for certain reasons and stay for certain seasons. Naturally, as people we evolve. So, someone who might’ve been a good friend then, might not be good for you as you grow and continue your matriculation. Instead, try focusing on the quality of friends you decide to keep in your life.

5. it’s okay to ask for help

Everyone struggles and that’s ok. There is no shame in asking a professor, friend, or counselor to help you whether it be with an assignment, an opinion, or a therapy session. Utilize the people on your college campus as they are here to help make you a better person.

Final thoughts on my first semester

As I wrap up my second semester, I realize that it goes quicker than one thinks so be intentional. Take advantage of the advice given so you can have the smoothest sailing first semester. And most importantly, enjoy your first semester as a freshman!