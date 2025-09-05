10 Lessons I’ve Learned So Far in Young Adulthood

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Turning 20 feels like the start of a brand-new chapter. Young adulthood is exciting, but it’s also full of challenges that push you to grow, reflect, and decide who you want to be. Over the past year, I’ve learned some powerful lessons that continue to shape the woman I’m becoming.

1. Take responsibility for your life.

Every choice you make impacts your future. Owning your decisions—both the good and the bad—teaches accountability and helps you grow.

2. Find ways to evolve every day.

Growth doesn’t have to be dramatic. Whether it’s journaling, picking up a new hobby, or practicing discipline, small steps add up to long-term change.

3. Learn how to handle conflict in a healthy way.

Not every disagreement needs to become an argument. Approaching situations calmly and being slow to anger allows you to act with poise and thought.

4. Stop seeking external validation.

Likes, compliments, and approval feel good, but they can’t replace true self-worth. Building a strong sense of confidence will carry you much further.

5. Trust yourself.

The biggest lesson I’ve learned is that if I tell myself I can do something, I can. Self-belief is the foundation for every goal you’ll accomplish.

6. Respect your body.

Your body deserves respect from both you and others. It’s more than just an image—it’s the vessel that carries you through life, and it should be cared for and celebrated.

7. Growth requires discomfort.

Change isn’t always easy. But stepping outside your comfort zone—whether socially, academically, or personally—is where the best lessons happen.

8. Boundaries protect your peace.

Boundaries aren’t walls; they’re guidelines for how you want to be treated. Setting them makes relationships healthier and protects your well-being.

9. Prioritize self-care and reset routines.

Self-care looks different for everyone. For me, it’s sometimes a night out with friends, and other times it’s staying in with a face mask, cooking dinner, or watching a movie. Retail therapy, getting my nails done, or buying new skincare also help me reset.

10. Your self-worth isn’t tied to relationships.

Romantic love can be beautiful, but it doesn’t define who you are. When you value yourself first, you attract relationships that reflect your worth.

Conclusion

Young adulthood is the perfect time to build the foundation for the rest of your life. These lessons remind me that confidence, self-love, and resilience will always carry me further than fear or doubt. I may not have everything figured out yet, but I know I’m on the right path—and that’s what truly matters.