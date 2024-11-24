The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In 1995, North American author Gregory Maguire wrote a book series titled The Wicked Years, a collection of books based on the 1900 novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. The first book, Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, is a revisionist exploration of Oz offering a different side of the land—a deeper and darker version—focusing on the story of Elphaba Thropp, later known as the Wicked Witch of the West. The book was a huge success and attracted the attention of Broadway genius Winnie Holzman, who wrote the screenplay, partnering with musical theater composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz, who created the soundtrack for both acts. Together, they helped create one of the most lasting shows in Broadway history.

After the release and success of the play, many rumors about a movie adaptation circulated. But only in 2021 did we get a director and a cast for it—and what a crew!

As Oz’s citizens celebrated Elphaba’s death in No One Mourns the Wicked, theater kids commemorate the existence of this movie. Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked: Part 1 is not just any Broadway adaptation; it expands the universe, dives deeper into the characters, and delivers insane musical moments. As The Incredible Hulk would say, “It’s not easy being green,” and Cynthia Erivo makes sure we know that. Erivo’s acting is engaging; she is not afraid to step away from Idina’s portrayal. She explores the greatest difference between theater and cinema—the zoom effect. We can easily see her emotions through her eyes and facial expressions, giving the audience the empathy needed for the character. And her vocal performance is beyond amazing, as usual.

Elphaba has two solo songs, where she fills the screen with talent and emotion, especially in The Wizard and I. Even when the director chooses to use a wide shot that somewhat lessens the connection with the character, her acting still makes us believe that her biggest dream is to meet the Wizard.

And how can I start talking about Defying Gravity? It’s big, it’s epic, and it does justice to the Broadway rendition. The film ends in a circle, and we understand the lyrics of No One Mourns the Wicked after this scene—not that we don’t in the musical, but they add extra drama—and lines—to the scenes that show us more deeply why Elphaba was so easily labeled the Wicked Witch of the West. The movie transforms when they reach the Emerald City. Not to brag, but One Short Day made me lose my mind. Even though the yellow dress and the glasses were not there, what we have on screen is way better and far different from the play, serving as an example of changes that work in the story and smart writing choices.

Enough with the green; pink doesn’t fall behind, either. Ariana Grande’s Glinda is beyond enthralling. I cannot say that I ever doubted her, but if I did, I’d be happy to admit that she convinced me she was born to play this character. Her musical tones are better than ever, and her comedic timing is absolutely perfect. Popular, one of Wicked‘s most famous songs and Grande’s solo, is a standout moment of the film. Her chemistry with Cynthia is insane. Both of them star in a heartbreaking and beautiful scene before the musical number, and deliver both anger and love from the same perspective for almost three hours.

One of the greatest parts of the movie is the visuals. Almost every scenario was built in the UK; there is not enough green screen to immerse the audience in Oz the way practical effects do. In the first musical number, we immediately understand the majesty of the work, with a large number of extras, Glinda’s bubble, and, as Chu confirmed, the nine million flowers that were planted to represent the Munchkinland at the very beginning of the film, with some interesting Easter eggs. Moreover, Shiz University is deeply detailed, and the girls’ room is very unique, even though it seems more like Glinda’s private suite than a shared bedroom.

After all, Wicked is a brilliant adaptation and can even stand alone as an individual movie. The characters are well-acted, well-written, and, of course, well-sung. The visuals have Oscar-winning vibes, and the musical numbers transport us right into our seats on Broadway. It was worth all the waiting, and we can’t stop thinking about part two!

Wicked: Part 1 – 5 stars

