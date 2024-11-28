This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

Born on November 27, 1942, in Santa Cruz de la Palma, Spain. Manolo Blahnik is known for the high quality of his exclusive line of footwear. His interest in women’s shoes begins with the influence of his mother, a designer shoe enthusiast, who during the Second World War was taught by a shoemaker to produce shoes with the materials available at the time.

Manolo began his academic life studying international law in Geneva. However, after completing the first semester, he switched to literature, which he graduated in 1965. Later, while working in a vintage clothing store, he moved to Paris to expand his art studies in École des Beaux-Arts and set design at the Louvre School of Art. There, he became close friends with renowned jewelry designer Paloma Picasso.

With a solid base, he moved to London to work at a fashion boutique called Zapata. In 1970, in a meeting with the editor-in-chief of American Vogue, Diana Vreeland, he was encouraged to pursue the shoe business after she made contact with one of his designs.

In 1972, in addition to designing shoes for Zapata, Manolo designed innovative models, such as the Cherry Shoe, presented in his first collection for designer Ossie Clark, which caught the attention of the french elite who consumed fashion at the time.

A year after his debut success, in 1973, he opened his own boutique in Old Church Street, Chelsea. One of his first clients was Bianca Jagger, and one of the most iconic moments for Manolo Blahnik’s shoes was when Bianca wore a pair for her famous Studio 54 entrance on a white horse.

And the recognition didn’t stop there! The designer achieved international recognition when he became the first man to appear in British Vogue Magazine with the actress Anjelica Huston. Blahnik has also won several awards, including Fashion Council of America Award (1988), Accessory Designer of The Year (1990), among others.

Over the years, Manolo’s designs were also popularized through television programs such as Absolutely Famous and Sex and the City, in which the iconic character Carrie Bradshaw was a regular consumer of the brand. Another interesting thing in his career was the exhibition at the Design Museum in London, where Blahnik was the first shoe designer to be featured in this type of exhibition.

To this day, his stiletto heels are the face of the brand, they exude delicacy and are graced with charming elements and embellishments, highlighting innate delicacy. Therefore, with his long trajectory in the world of fashion, with several collections and collaborations, Manolo Blahnik is one of the most renowned designers today, with a legacy that will remain forever.

