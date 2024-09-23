6 Lessons To Live By: ‘Sex and the City’ Edition

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

This article contains spoilers!

Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, Samantha Jones, and Charlotte York: the fabulous four of the 1998 series Sex and the City. The show, filled with laughs, tears, and relatable moments, follows the group as they experience a fast-paced, Manhattanite life at the turn of the millennium. I absolutely adore this series and think all women can take away important lessons from it. Here are six that stuck with me!

1. First and Foremost, female friendships are everything

The most consistent element of the series is the utterly sweet friendship among Carrie, Miranda, Samantha, and Charlotte. Their dynamic, whether it be the one-on-one friendships or as a group, is tender, loving, and truly hilarious. The women are willing to be vulnerable with one another because they never doubt each other’s support. They know each other inside and out and always make time to fit one another into their busy lives. They all bring something to the table: Carrie always has a crazy story, Miranda always has a sensible take, Samantha always has something raunchy and jaw-dropping to say, and Charlotte always brings optimism and warmth. The show is flooded with heartwarming quotes that make me think about all the wonderful female friendships in my own life.

2. Casual dating can and should be empowering

The series follows the love lives of four women in their 30s who are reaping the benefits of casual dating in a big city. The group is always stacked with fun stories for their breakfast debriefs, from dinner dates to late-night rendezvous to wild hook-ups. And what is not brought to the table? Slut shaming. The character’s experiences with dating act as a reminder that all women are entitled to fun, light-hearted connections without the judgment of others. As they age and the people around them all seem to be settling down, getting married, and having children, the group reminds each other relentlessly that their worth is not defined by their marital status.

3. Wear Whatever you want… all of the time

Part of why this show’s popularity has not died out is its iconic, larger-than-life fashion. Each woman rocks a unique, timeless style that adds another level of interest to the series. Between Carrie’s Manolo Blahnik collection, Miranda’s bad-a** lawyer looks, Samantha’s statement tops, and Charlotte’s timeless, preppy style, there is outfit inspiration for everybody. Carrie, most notably, shows viewers that we should all take risks in fashion. Check out this article for more on the fashion of Sex and the City.

4. Take Chances and see where they land you

A trend among these four women, even pessimistic Miranda, is that they are always willing to take risks. We see it in Charlotte’s spontaneous engagement with the beloved Harry Goldenblatt. We see it in Carrie’s leap of faith to join Aleksandr Petrovsky in Paris (…and to later leave with Mr. Big). We see it over and over through the six-season series. These women do not allow themselves to say, “Well, what if…” because they’ve already tried it. Are all their choices sensible? No, not particularly, but they learn, they support one another, and they move forward.

5. Love can get messy

Whether we know it from our own lives or the torturous, on-and-off trajectory of Carrie and Big, loving someone is not always easy. Viewers both sympathize for and get frustrated with Carrie as she continues to go back to a man who treats her with an infuriating indifference. Know your worth and be on the lookout for red flags early on… or you might find yourself in a Carrie-Big situation.

6. What’s meant to be will happen

If one person embodies this lesson, it is Miranda Hobbes. Her storyline with Steve Brady, a boyfriend who comes along in the second season, is a delightful tribute to soulmates and an unconventional love story. After break-ups, an accidental pregnancy, and boatloads of miscommunications, they find their way back to one another and get married in the final season. This is just one example of where unconventional situations land these women exactly where they should be. While it’s all fiction, of course, the show reminded me not to stress too much about my kismet because what is meant to happen will happen.

final thoughts

Sex and the City is a great show for young women to watch, with plenty of valuable lessons to learn along the way. Everyone could find themselves relating to one character or another and can hopefully learn something from the experiences of these bold, lovable women.