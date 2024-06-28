Is it important to Donate Blood? Here are 5 reasons why you should collaborate

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Do you know the benefits of blood donation? Blood is irreplaceable and essential for the preservation of human life, and you can save lives through a simple voluntary act.

Data from the Sistema Único de Saúde (SUS) shows that only 1.4% of the Brazilian population donates blood, which represents 14 people per one thousand inhabitants. Frequently, misinformation about the process pushes potential donors away, which is very damaging considering that blood transfusions are necessary for different clinical conditions, ranging from accidents to the treatment of chronic illnesses.

June is the official month for raising awareness about blood donation, with the goal of alerting the population that it’s a 100% safe procedure. It’s a simple yet effective way to make a big difference, with little effort.

Learn more to find out how to become a donor and support others.

HOW IMPORTANT IS BLOOD DONATION?

It’s through donations that blood banks are supplied. Demand is very high and donations are essential for maintaining life. Hospitals are in high demand for donations, those which can help with various health problems.

People suffering from chronic blood diseases, such as sickle cell anemia or coagulation disorders, regularly need blood transfusions to maintain their health and quality of life.

Patients with other conditions such as cancer, victims of serious accidents, and individuals undergoing major surgery can also benefit from the blood bags.

Get to know how important and essential your donation is:

One donation can save more than one life

A bag of blood can benefit multiple patients. The Ministry of Health says a single donation can potentially save four lives.

Blood donations expire

Blood donations can be broken down into red blood cells, platelets, and plasma, each used for a different purpose. These materials cannot be stored for a long period of time and need to be constantly renewed.

Free check up

Blood donation benefits not only the recipient, but also the donor!

Blood centers conduct a meticulous evaluation of donated blood bags to ensure that there is no risk to the recipient. Serological tests are taken on samples, and the donor has access to the results afterwards.

The tests for blood donation include Syphilis, Hepatitis B and C, Chagas Disease, AIDS, as well as detection for the HTLV I and II viruses.

There’s no health risks

Approximately 450 mL are collected during a blood donation. A healthy adult can replace this amount in 24 hours. It doesn’t offer any risk to your body.

Make the difference!

Studies conducted by the Sociedade Beneficente Israelita Brasileira Albert Einstein revealed that voluntary activities result in a series of specific benefits for the body and mind.

You’ll feel a boost in confidence and your emotional well-being knowing that you have done a good deed and are a part of saving lives.

WHO CAN GIVE BLOOD?

To become a blood donor, you need to satisfy some basic requirements:

You must be between 16 and 69 years old (minors under 18 need the consent of their guardians);

Weigh at least 50 kg;

Be in good health;

Show a valid photo ID;

Be rested and well-fed on the day of donation.

It is worth noting that some temporary conditions may disqualify you from donating, such as colds, flu, recent infections, or the use of certain medications

Visit Fundação Pró-Sangue’s website to find out in detail the requirements for becoming a donor.

