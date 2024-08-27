Why Is Diversity So Important At The Olympics? 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Olympic ideal originated around 776 B.C., with the religious intention of paying homage to the Greek gods. The most intriguing thing is that it was forbidden for women, foreigners and slaves to take part in the games, meaning that only Greek men could worship the great gods. But that’s just ancient Olympic history.

This didn’t change completely in the Modern Era, when only men were allowed to take part in the first Olympic Games (1896), and only 14 countries, mainly European, went to the games. This reality was reasonably altered in 1900, in France, when out of a total of 997 athletes, 22 women competed for their dream medal. And as the years went by and women made progress in the world of sport, they achieved their place, making 2024 the year when the number of women participating in the Olympics matches the number of men for the first time.

Despite this, women were not the only ones to be excluded from the Olympic games. Black people were also the target of the lack of Olympic integration, since practicing sport at the end of the 19th century was considered an extreme luxury, something that most social classes could not afford, and it was precisely in these lower classes that a large part of the black community was. It wasn’t until the third edition of the games that the first blacks took part.

After many medals won by pioneering athletes such as John Taylor and Jesse Owens, black people began to receive recognition for their sporting abilities. With a lot of effort, it is now common to see black athletes competing in the Olympic Games and being the best in their category. Cases like Usain Bolt, Simone Biles, Serena Williams and Michael Jordan help us realize that Olympic integration was a crucial point to find so many incredible names in sport.

The inclusion of a wide variety of participants also promotes representativeness. When young people from different parts of the world see athletes who look like them, or who share similar life experiences, being celebrated and succeeding, it generates a sense of belonging and inspiration. They come to believe that they too can achieve great things, regardless of their background.

The Olympic Games are a showcase for the world, where athletes from all ethnicities, genders and sexual orientations have the opportunity to compete at the highest level. This diversity reflects the rich tapestry of humanity, showing that talent and dedication are not limited by characteristics such as race or nationality.

This is precisely what is said in the main Olympic ideal, rooted in the motto “Citius, Altius, Fortius – Communiter”, which means “Faster, Higher, Stronger – Together”. A central idea purely focused on the inclusion of all, a celebration of humanity and the vast differences we have from each other, where all nations can compete together, promoting mutual respect and understanding. And that’s why the Olympics is the biggest sporting event in the world!

