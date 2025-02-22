Get to know Doechii, the new hit rapper in the scene

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

One of the most-known names in the current music industry is Doechii. For those who didn’t know her, it may seem that she became famous out of nowhere, but in reality, the rapper has been in the game for quite some time. But to explain how she became the third woman in history to win Grammys‘ Best Rap Album, let’s start from the beginning.

Where did she come from?

Jaylah Ji’mya Hickmon, was born and raised in Florida and started to put her music out to the world in 2018, through SoundCloud and YouTube, blending different genres of music like rap, R&B, and pop.

At the same time, she was posting videos about her life, and in one of them, announced that she got fired. But it didn’t matter to her—she was determined to visit multiple music studios and ask for an internship, focusing all her energy on her true dream: making music.

It was in 2019 when she released her first independent EP, Coven Music Session, Vol. 1. The record already put the artist in a niche spotlight, but it was her single, Yucky Blucky Fruitcake, that elevated her to another level, after it went viral on TikTok in 2021.

The TikTok made all the industry eyes turn to her, and soon, the Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) studio (the record label where Kendrick Lamar and SZA started their career), signed a contract with her.

When everything changed

After her viral, she began to carve out new places in the music industry through different performances, such as her opening acts on Beyonce‘s and Doja Cat‘s tours, and through featuring songs with Tyler, The Creator, Balloons, and Katy Perry, I’m His, He’s Mine.

She was already at a high level of fame, however, 2024 was Doechii’s turning point year. The rapper released her most recent mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal, and it blew up through all social media. She was immediately seen as a music star. DENIAL IS A RIVER soon became the most known from the album, and it is a hit in the whole world.

The record won Grammys‘ Best Rap Album, and it was a decisive factor for Doechii being nominated for Best New Artist and Best Rap Performance.

Besides that, one of the most important things about Doechii’s career is her performances, which also blew up in media. The performances that stood out were the Tiny Desk‘s and Late Show‘s, those shows emphasized how talented and a complete artist Doechii is.

What is different about her

Doechii is an explosive success because she delivers something the audience hasn’t seen in a long time: performance, authenticity, humor, and genuine talent. She doesn’t just have the lyrics, she has the choreography, the idea, the aesthetics, and consequently, the people. Watching her performances, it’s easy to see that she truly is an artist and gives everything in all the requirements to become a legend in music.

Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

She is also full of references, which go to music and also her style. In the musical sphere, the singer mentions artists such as Eminem, Nicki Minaj, and Lauryn Hill as inspirations for her way of making music and draws from different musical styles like dance and house. In addition to building her musical aesthetic, she also crafts her style, embracing an urban, retro, sexy, and especially preppy style, which is known for blending tailoring with casual looks.

And now, Brazilian fans are waiting for her performance in the country, which almost happened at the Afropunk festival in 2024, but it was eventually canceled. Even though, at some point, our time will come, and we will be able to experience her talent and charisma in person. For now, we can only ask: Doechii, come to Brazil!

