Where is the line? When reality TV conflict becomes moral harassment blurred

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Conflict has always been an essential part of reality shows, shaping narratives through arguments, broken alliances, and rivalries that keep audiences engaged; however, within this dynamic, an increasingly relevant debate has emerged about the point at which these situations stop being entertainment and begin to resemble moral harassment.

Shows like Big Brother Brasil are built on environments that naturally intensify emotions, as strangers are placed together under conditions of pressure, isolation, and constant surveillance, which already creates fertile ground for tension; the issue arises when these conflicts go beyond occasional disagreements and evolve into repeated patterns of humiliation, exclusion, or psychological pressure directed at a specific participant.

Recent editions have made this boundary even more difficult to ignore, especially in situations involving Ana Paula Renault, whose return to the house was marked by a series of conflicts that, for many viewers, seemed to exceed the limits of the game, as moments in which she was reportedly discouraged from eating in shared spaces, combined with a broader sense of isolation within the group, created the perception of a collective dynamic that was less about strategy and more about exclusion.

Within this context, participants such as Babu Santana became associated, in the public’s perception, with forms of psychological pressure, contributing to an environment where tension no longer felt occasional, but constant, reinforcing a clear imbalance in the interactions inside the house. This perception was further reflected in his elimination by the public, indicating how viewers increasingly react not only to gameplay, but also to the way contestants treat one another.

The situation became even more controversial with statements made by Alberto “Cowboy” who introduced deeply personal elements into the conflict, including references to Ana Paula’s father’s health, which many viewers interpreted as crossing a clear boundary between gameplay and personal attack; despite this, he remains in the house, although facing strong public rejection.

At the same time, the participation of Solange Couto further intensified the debate, especially after her elimination from BBB 26 with 94.17% of the public vote, as her time in the house was marked by a series of statements widely perceived as offensive, including false claims about another participant’s origin and deeply hurtful remarks directed at Ana Paula, such as saying she would not be blessed with children and invoking her late mother in a derogatory manner, reinforcing the perception that the environment had shifted toward something more aggressive and morally concerning.

These situations echo previous controversies in the show’s history, such as the dynamic between Karol Conká and Lucas Penteado in BBB 21, in which repeated conflicts and social exclusion led to widespread public debate about psychological pressure, culminating in Lucas leaving the show and a strong backlash against Karol, including online movements that framed her behavior as psychological abuse within entertainment. Similarly, in BBB 17, the relationship between Emilly Araújo and Marcos Harter raised serious concerns about abusive dynamics, ultimately resulting in Marcos’ expulsion from the program.

According to specialists, moral harassment is not defined by isolated incidents but by the repetition of behaviors that aim to humiliate, destabilize, or isolate someone, and within the confined environment of a reality show, where participants have limited ways to distance themselves from conflict, the psychological impact of these dynamics can be significantly amplified.

Another important factor in this discussion is the structure of the shows themselves, as challenges that encourage confrontation, competitions for leadership, and eliminations based on public voting often incentivize more assertive or even aggressive strategies, while editing choices play a crucial role in shaping audience perception by reinforcing simplified narratives of “heroes” and “villains,” which may not fully capture the complexity of the interactions taking place.

With the influence of social media, these conflicts no longer remain confined to television, as scenes quickly circulate online, generating widespread debate and, in many cases, escalating into hate campaigns, meaning that the psychological consequences for participants frequently extend far beyond their time in the show.

In this context, responsibility becomes shared among different actors, as broadcasters must establish and enforce clear boundaries, audiences play a role in determining what kinds of behavior they are willing to accept as entertainment, and participants, even within a competitive environment, remain accountable for their actions.

Ultimately, although the line between conflict and moral harassment may be subtle, its consequences are concrete, making it essential to recognize these limits in order to ensure that entertainment does not come at the expense of human dignity.

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The article above was edited by Júlia Darú.

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