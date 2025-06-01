When is The Right Time To Introduce Technology To Children?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the extreme flow of information, it has become impossible not to be connected, to the point that the intertwining between technology and humans begins at very early stages.

It starts like this: we place a simple screen in front of a baby to calm and entertain them, and suddenly this individual grows up spending more time scrolling through videos than playing and expanding their imagination.

CHILDHOOD AS A SOCIAL CONSTRUCTION

The construction of childhood in the historical context is extremely important to how this reality impacts and emerges in a society. That is, the way we educate and relate to children reflects how our habits align as a collective.

During the Greco-Roman period, schooling was valued and seen as a tool for children, although it did not encompass the sensitivity and affection related to them. The decline in appreciation and rise of indifference to age distinctions in the Middle Ages reflects a historical and social context in which they were not treated as beings needing special care, but as mini-adults.

Recognizing childhood experiences as social evolution is essential for reflecting on the contemporary impacts of screen exposure and the attenuation of kids’ cognitive and motor skills.

Psychoanalyst José Nogueira points out that screens use before the age of two has become common. “Although we recognize the existence of programs and applications that are careful about child development, the way children consume them has been causing problems for their attention capacity.”

THE ABSENCE OF THE NECESSARY

Kids usually spend their time playing with play dough, drawing, and painting, but now they often spend it with technology – sometimes imposed by their parents. These new ways of playing through screens pose many challenges to overall development.

“It’s not that they are not playing, but that they play differently, influenced by what the games they access propose. In addition, the lack of physical play can hinder motor development due to the lack of physical contact. The brain is shaped differently when a child has a more active rather than passive posture during play”, says the psychoanalyst.

From a pedagogical perspective, playing is a highly instructive activity and is a fundamental pillar in child development, going far beyond simple entertainment. It is a practical laboratory where children explore the world, their own bodies, and their capabilities. By running, jumping, climbing, and playing, children improve their gross and fine motor coordination, gain body contro,l and develop balance, essential skills for everyday tasks and future learning.

From a psychoanalytic perspective, in turn, it is essential for strengthening the psychic apparatus, boosting the development and formation of the ego, and fostering self-knowledge of the environment. Playing board games, charades, and tag, among other games, are important ways to symbolize, abstract, and give meaning to one’s own existence and to the universe in which the child is inserted.

THE RESULTS OF LONG EXPOSURE

By frequently trying to keep kids distracted and occupied, parents end up hindering the child’s cognitive development and neurological maturation. The study “Association between electronic media use, development milestones and language in infants” showed that babies who began using screens later reached cognitive language milestones earlier. Sociability and relationships are also affected when the little ones are exposed to screens for long periods.

According to psychoanalyst Ana Catarina Machado, “In the first years of life, children need concrete experiences with others, as they learn to interact with the world through direct human contact — facial expressions, tone of voice, gestures — which stimulate empathy, conflict resolution, and understanding of limits.”

Screens, especially when used passively, can replace these fundamental interactions, making it harder to build bonds and understand more refined aspects of human communication, such as facial expressions and emotions.

Algorithms and their tools trigger the brain to release serotonin. Due to the frequent passive movements, scrolling and watching videos, decision-making is often diminished. This makes the exhibition excessive, which negatively impacts memory.

“The speed and immediacy with which kids interact with come into contact through content on programs and apps often do not require data storage or processing”, says Nogueira. Ana Catarina adds: “Often, when children receive everything ready-made, with no room to imagine or question, they don’t become active creators of ideas.”.

Due to the brain’s limited capacity for self-expression, excessive screen time in children has reduced their ability to concentrate. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is increasingly being diagnosed earlier in kids and adolescents.

It is urgent to recognize the growing deterioration of children’s mental health, directly linked to the increase in screen dependence. “We are seeing an alarming increase in anxious, melancholic, depressed, distressed, and sad kids. This situation is aggravated by the lack of preparation of children — and, often, of their parents — to deal with emotions.”

According to Nogueira, “Not understanding emotions can lead to serious conflicts, not only personal but mainly interpersonal, so that social interactions are severely affected by the inability to manage conflicts.”

SO WHEN TO INTRODUCE?

According to the World Health Organization, screens should not be introduced to children under two years old. “Occasionally, screen use by children is not a problem — for example, when they interact briefly and interactively with a distant relative or friend”, says Nogueira.

However, kids need to engage in activities that expose them to the real world and involve interaction with textures, aromas, and flavors, as well as emotions typical of everyday communications.

Therefore, it is necessary to choose educational programs that stimulate imagination and interaction, making them truly beneficial. Ana Catarina added that “it is essential to ensure that children have time to play freely, interact with peers, spend time outdoors and be with their family; these are irreplaceable experiences for healthy development.” Understanding the importance of setting limits for kids aligns with the future of our society.

