What’s the “Rule of 7” and how can it help you create new outfits? 

There comes a time in every fashion girl’s life when they feel like they’re in a style rut. Their looks feel boring or too obvious and it’s not working the way it used to. But don’t worry, there’s a fashion tip that can not only organize your outfit creation process but also spice it up.

The “Rule of 7” or “7 Point System” is the idea that you can attribute to each item of clothing and accessories 1 or 2 points – depending on their complexity- and aim to create a look that equals 7 to 10 points total. The point criteria for each item can be a bit more personal. You decide if it’s a staple or base piece (valued at 1 point), or a complementary more fun piece (valued at 2 points).

Some aspects that may influence you into categorizing a 2 point piece can be: complex necklines; ruffles; a bold pattern or texture; an oversized piece; studs or sequins. Basically anything you feel is a notch above an average staple piece.

Accessories, shoes, hairstyles and makeup can and should also be included in the point system, and can vary between 1 and 2 points, depending on your judgment. Glasses; belts; socks; tights; watches; jewelry; hair clips and bows; bags; ties; scarfs and hats are examples of possible contenders for the final look to be able to reach the goal of 7 points.

The point system stimulates creativity by requiring you to form new combinations with things you already have, so you become more aware of the pieces in your closet and how they can complement each other.

