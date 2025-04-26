The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The concept of a good artist has evolved significantly over time. Author Giorgio Vasari, in The Lives of the Most Excellent Painters, describes a great artist as someone who possesses a “nugget of genius,” a spark that sets them apart from ordinary people.



These ideas began to shift with the rise of more influential artists, particularly after the founding of the Royal Academy of Painting in Paris, which defined art as something that must be created by someone with technical skill. In other words, an artist was expected to be a prominent intellectual.

This perspective aligned with Renaissance ideals but contrasted with the Romantic period, which believed that true artists are full of emotion, capable of deeply feeling and expressing those emotions through their work.

Modern Perspectives



Today, these perspectives have changed. According to the article What Is an Artist? from The Ecwig Blog:

“An artist is anyone capable of conceptualizing an emotion, idea, or moment. More importantly, someone who can express themselves using their imagination.”

As society evolves, so does our perception of art and of those who create it. But what actually makes someone a good artist?

The idea of being an artist, like many professions, is being redefined by Artificial Intelligence (AI). Today, AI can generate images from simple text descriptions. But does that count as art?

Not quite. An image generated by a robot lacks the essence of what art truly is. Art is human. It reflects our lives, our perceptions, and our souls. A robot could never replicate that. For this reason, AI cannot be considered the artist, but the human who uses it can.

A truly exceptional artist is someone who awakens emotion in the heart of the viewer, someone who creates a sense of connection through feeling and storytelling. That connection can come through symbols, words, colors, sounds, or other expressive forms.

Authenticity Over Approval



Personal identity shines through great artists without them losing their essence. They don’t try to be better than anyone else. Their intention isn’t to seek approval but to portray their unique vision of the world through raw emotion.

Even the “ugly” emotions, the ones people often deny or hide, like jealousy, rage, or anxiety, are exposed in their work. Instead of avoiding those feelings, they reveal them. Great artists are real.

And that realness may not always be comfortable. Sometimes, people only want to see the best versions of themselves, the beautiful parts of life. But that discomfort is exactly what makes an artist impactful.

Impact creates influence. Influence is what makes history.

