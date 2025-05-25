What is the soundtrack for an unforgettable moment? Discover the most popular songs for the bride’s entrance

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

Weddings are important celebrations, filled with love and joy, where a couple finally becomes one. But it’s not just the bride’s dress that guests are eager to see on the big day. The bride’s entrance song is an essential touch that adds a special charm to the occasion.

A Thousand Years – Christina Perri

Probably one of the most popular wedding entrance songs. It’s the soundtrack from The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1, played during the wedding of the protagonists, Bella and Edward.

The song talks about a love that transcends time and lasts a thousand years — and maybe even longer. The lyrics describe the fear of falling in love but also the certainty that meeting the right person is something worth waiting for.

Can’t Help Falling in Love – Elvis Presley

Written in 1961 by the King of Rock, “Can’t Help Falling in Love” speaks about the total and inevitable surrender to love when you’re in love. Elvis Presley compares love to a river that naturally flows to the sea, showing how impossible it is to resist true passion.

Young and Beautiful – Lana Del Rey

Even though it doesn’t directly talk about love, Lana Del Rey sings “Young and Beautiful” in a romantic and melancholic way, reflecting on the fleeting nature of beauty and the fear of loss.

Accompanied by an orchestra, the singer’s emotions transcend in this song, which is part of The Great Gatsby soundtrack.

Turing Pages – Sleeping At Least

With soft piano notes, “Turning Page” talks about transition and growth, about turning the pages and chapters of life together as a couple, whether it’s through marriage or the anticipation of having a child.

Marry You – Bruno Mars

And what if the idea of getting married simply came up spontaneously in a conversation, and just happened? That’s exactly what Bruno Mars sings about in “Marry You”. The idea of impulsively getting married is joyfully celebrated in this upbeat song.

Your Song – Elton John

In his song, Elton John expresses the feelings of young and sincere love for someone special, showing the innocence and vulnerability of this kind of affection. It’s a beautiful song about making a love declaration.

Across The Stars – John Williams

For the nerds out there, an unconventional bridal entrance option comes from a galaxy far, far away.

“Across the Stars”, the soundtrack from Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, represents the love between Anakin Skywalker and Padmé Amidala. It conveys a mixture of passion, hope, and the foreshadowing of tragedy, marking the characters’ wedding scene.

Iris – Go Go Dolls

“Iris” speaks about the deep desire to have someone by your side, nurturing love – a special feeling between two people. The lyrics explore the idea of giving everything up just to be with the one you love.

Even though life and relationships aren’t permanent, the song reminds us that we should make the most of the time we have before it’s gone. In those moments, love is powerful.

