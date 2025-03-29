Met Gala 2025: what can we expect from the looks of the most fashionable night of the year?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

The Met Gala 2025 will happen on May 5 and what we can expect of the year is a combination of black culture and fashion

The glamorous and fashionable night of the year, The Met Gala, event that bring artists and some of the most popular and influence people of the world on the way to walk threw the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum in New York City. Dressed by some of the world’s biggest brands in unique clothes, are coming again this year in the first week of May.

The Met Gala 2025 will happen on May 5 and what we can expect of the year is an edition of black culture significance and a fashion aimed at men. Next to the main host, Anna Wintour, artists as A$AP Rocky, Pharrel Willians, Lewis Hamilton and Colam Domingo composed the group of hosts of the night. As well, Le Bron James will serve as an honorary co-chair.

SUPERFINE: TAILORING BLACK STYLE

The dress code chosen of the year will present costumes inspired by a historical and cultural moment of the 18th century: Black Dandyism. “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” is based on the book of 2009 “Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity” by the author Monica L.Miller and will bring the construction of black culture through clothes, photography and others artistic expressions.

Dandyism is related to a movement that started in some African countries, when black slaves were obligated to use simple and durable fabrics due to the long manual labor. They started to be seen more seriously by the plantation owners, who wanted to lack their image, treating them as merchandise. The change began when these Black men realized that clothing was an important way to fight for their political rights. While the leaders imposed what they could wear, each one resisted and showed their freedom by wearing suits, accessories, and polished shoes.

The dandy’s look was composed of a well-tailored and aligned suit, tight pants and vests, along with a flawlessly cut jacket. The shirts, with high collars and starched, stood out, giving a tone of formality and rigidity to the outfit. They completed the look with a plastron, a scarf tied around the neck, a cane as an accessory, a top hat, and, to finish, pointed-toe shoes, which reinforced the elegance and distinctive style of these men.

BIG FIGURES OF THE NIGHT

Influenced mainly by the theme, the night will have black artists as the center of the night. The careful choice of the hosts and the committee includes big figures of the culture and entertainment, dressed by luxury brands who will embellish the red carpet with the possible use of tailoring and details of the African Diaspora.

LEWIS HAMILTON

Considered a fashion car pilot inside and out of the races, Lewis Hamilton will make an appearance at the event, sparking curiosity among the public about his choice of costume. Is it possible for a Formula 1 driver, not really immersed in the fashion world, to appear in a surprising and stylish look?

Well, in the latest ceremonies he attended, the driver did not fail to bring elegance and sophistication, always featuring dark colors and long pieces in his looks. Due to this reason, I believe there’s an interesting look on the way.

A$AP ROCKY

One of the leading figures in the current Hip Hop scene and also known for his bold and creative street style, A$AP Rocky will be one of the big promises of the night. In the latest editions of the Met, the singer didn’t hold back in choosing distinct combinations, always mixing volume with bold colors.

We may expect an outfit that respects the event’s theme while still reflecting the artist’s youthful and eye-catching spirit. Who knows he will appear in a suit paired with his signature diamond accessories, which are often a part of his everyday looks? Fancy!

PHARREL WILLIANS

Singer and recent creative director of Louis Vuitton male collection, Pharrell Williams has been increasingly out a respected space in fashion and culture. His ability to blend traditional fashion with elements of urban and modern style is reflected in his creations and even in his recent appearances at the event. There´s no doubt Pharrell will bring a careful and impeccable costume choice, still if dressed by his current company Louis Vuitton, flaunting the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum.

DOECHII

Doechii is an American rapper and singer, who has been recognized a lot in the industry. The artist has an eclectic choice of fashion and has positioned as a style icon. During Paris Fashion Week 2025, she attended in various types of clothes, alternating between a boho look of Chloé till a glamorous bodysuit of Tom Ford.

It will be her first time at the Met, so we can expect an exciting choice of Doechii to open the event.

JANELLE MONAÉ

The actress and singer, Janelle Monaé has consistently had standout fashion moments at the Met Gala. At the last ceremonies, Monaé appeared in creative and modern looks, exhibiting a strong presence of her in the place

To this edition, it is believed that the actress will come in an important and revolutionary costume that will mix fashion and cultural relevance.

TYLA

Tyla is another promised artist to appear at the event. The 2024 Met, Tyla came wearing a custom Balmain creation that drew attention for its originality and complexity. “The dress, inspired by the “sands of time,” was meticulously crafted to fit the artist’s body perfectly, featuring a tight silhouette that expanded into an organza train”, mentioned Vogue.

This year, we can point out a combination of bold and innovative creations. The 2025 Met Gala comes to celebrate the elegance and significance of Black style, with attendees like Tyla poised to showcase innovative interpretations of the theme.

The article above was edited by Giulia Giampietro.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!