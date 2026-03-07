Welcome to Casper! How To Get Into Student Culture

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Starting college is exciting, but it can also feel intimidating. New routines, unfamiliar faces, and the pressure to find your place can make the first weeks overwhelming. The good news? At Cásper Líbero, student culture is built on connection, collaboration, and community.

This guide isn’t about doing everything at once. It’s about discovering the many ways you can integrate, make friends, and feel like you truly belong. Follow along to find your ways to become one with Casper!

FIRST RULE: SHOW UP (EVEN WHEN YOU’RE NERVOUS)

Integration starts with presence. Sitting next to someone new, joining a conversation before class, or attending an event alone might feel scary, but those small moments are where friendships begin.

College isn’t a movie where everything clicks instantly. It’s a process. The more you show up, the more familiar everything becomes.

YOUR CLASSROOM IS YOUR FIRST COMMUNITY

Your classmates are your first support system. Talking before lectures, forming study groups, sharing notes, and facing deadlines together naturally create bonds. You should go step by step, and remember that they are starting in a new environment, just like you.

At the same time, don’t limit yourself to just your own class. Casper’s student culture becomes richer when students from different years and courses connect. Some of the most meaningful friendships happen outside your major.

BUILD CONNECTIONS WITH PROFESSORS

Professors play a key role in your academic journey, and they’re more approachable than they might seem. Participating in class, asking questions, and talking to them after lectures helps you feel more confident and supported.

These connections can lead to mentorship, academic opportunities, and a stronger sense of belonging within the university.

STUDENT PARTIES: WHERE INTEGRATION BECOMES MEMORY

Some of the most traditional student parties are organized by the Associação Atlética Acadêmica Jesse Owens- also known as Homem Pássaro-, and they play an important role in welcoming freshmen.

Cervejada dos Bixos is one of the first major integration events. Its purpose is simple: welcome new students, break the ice, and create the first shared memories of college life.

Pré-JUCA helps build excitement and school spirit ahead of one of the biggest university sports competitions in the country, strengthening the sense of collective identity.

Pororoca represents intensity and diversity — different courses, personalities, and years coming together to celebrate student life.

You don’t need to love parties to understand their importance. They help create connections, shared stories, and a sense of community.

JOIN A COLLECTIVE AND FIND YOUR VOICE

Collectives are at the heart of Casper’s student culture. They’re spaces where students express identity, promote dialogue, and engage in social, cultural, and political action.

AfriCásper focuses on Black culture, representation, and racial discussions on campus.

CásperÁsia promotes Asian identity, cultural exchange, and visibility.

Aguante Rojo, the organized supporters’ group, brings passion and unity to sports events.

The Centro Acadêmico Vladimir Herzog (CAVH) represents students academically and politically, connecting them to institutional decisions.

Her Campus Cásper Líbero gives women a platform to write, create, and lead conversations about college life, mental health, and identity.

UrbanCásper connects students to volunteer work and social impact projects.

Joining a collective helps you find people who share your values and reminds you that your voice matters.

SPORTS: PLAYING, SUPPORTING, BELONGING

Sports are a powerful part of student life at Casper. From football with Inferno Vermelho to volleyball, handball, futsal, rugby, basketball, tennis, table tennis, chess, and more, teams bring students together across courses and years.

You don’t need to be an athlete to belong. Supporting friends, attending games, and engaging with school spirit already makes you part of the community.

Some friendships start in group projects. Others happen during breaks, at events, or in casual conversations in the hallways.

Let relationships form naturally. Not every connection needs to be immediate or intense, belonging grows with time.

Integration is not a checklist. You don’t have to do everything, join every group, or find your place right away. Student life is built slowly, through curiosity, openness, and consistency.

FINAL ADVICE FOR FRESHMEN

Student culture at Casper isn’t about fitting into a single mold.

It’s about discovering where you feel comfortable, supported, and inspired.

Be patient with yourself. Say yes when you can. Rest when you need to.

Everyone around you is learning too.

Welcome to Casper!

This is your space now…

