Vogue’s New Head of Editorial: who is Chloe Malle?

Chloe Malle is a 39-year-old american fashion journalist. She worked at Vogue since 2011 and, in 2016, began her role as a contributing editor. Nowadays, Chloe is none other than the woman who replaces Anna Wintour in one of the most important positions at Condé Nast after 37 years in power under the former publisher.

Perhaps the most surprising thing about the change is the departure of Anna Wintour. One of the most iconic women in fashion since 1988 and the most difficult face to impress at runway shows. After we met the new head behind Vogue, our curiosity only grew: what will happen to the magazine? How can it innovate after so long?

For now, there are many guesses, and answers aren’t coming as quickly as we’d like. But why not put our doubts aside and learn a little about the unique and innovative personality of Chloe Malle, editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine?

Born through fame and fashion

On November 8 of 1985 in New York, the birthplace of fashion in the United States, Chloe was born in an unusual family. Her fame comes from birth: Louis Malle, renowned director in French cinema, and Candice Bergen, American model and actress, already introduced her to the world of celebrities.

Chloe was also interested in writing at a very young age. She studied Comparative Literature and Writing at Brown University, a renowned Ivy League college. Later, she went on an exchange program to France, where she would study at her father’s former university, Sorbonne University. Of course, this fluctuation between France and New York could only lead her to the fashion world.

Finally, Malle began to appear in journalism. She began working for the New York Observer and, soon after, joined the renowned The New York Times in the Style section. Only after doing freelance work for Vogue, Chloe decided to compete for a position at the magazine.“I was so seduced by the Vogue machine that I couldn’t resist”, said in an interview for Into The Gloss.

Her identity beyond the obvious

Chloe arrived in 2011 as the new Social Editor, leading the magazine’s social and wedding coverage. Despite this, the journalist contributed to a variety of topics, including beauty, health, fashion, and even politics.

She has also been the editor of several works, such as some books: Vogue Living: City, Country, Coast (2017) and Vogue Weddings: Brides, Dresses, Designers (2012) are some of the titles she collaborated on in her early years at the magazine.

In 2016, Chloe was promoted to the position of Contributing Editor, where she excelled in writing articles for the magazine and coordinating projects. Additionally, in 2022, Malle began serving as co-host of “The Run-Through with Vogue” podcast with Chioma Nnadi, a platform dedicated to fashion and culture that was crucial to increase Chloe’s visibility.

However, her real highlight came in 2023, when she took over as editor of Vogue.com. In just a few months, it was impossible not to notice the difference: the website traffic doubled after Malle revamped the online content production, increasing unique views and page dwell time.

One of the most striking pieces of content on the site – which you might not know that it was Chloe’s idea – was Dogue, a pet version of the magazine that featured competitions and photoshoots of celebrity dogs. The project was a success, promoting not only fun content but also adoption. That’s one of the trends that, to this day, is still popular on social media.

The perfect formula: creativity, planning and the internet

Without a doubt, one of the new editor-in-chief’s greatest strengths was reconciling classic Vogue with the demands of the digital world: one of the biggest challenges journalists are facing today. In Chloe’s projects, information and entertainment go hand in hand, and the diversification of media formats is always at stake.

This is precisely what stands out about Chloe and what captivated Anna Wintour: her ability to innovate fearlessly, but not necessarily resorting to desperation for engagement. Her trajectory is proof that she not only works for Vogue, but also for information, fashion, and global culture.

In her new phase, Malle emphasizes that she will never replace Anna Wintour and her identity in the magazine. She prizes to the maximum that her own originality is the tool for Vogue’s next steps. Anna agrees: “I’m so excited to continue working with her, as her mentor but also as her student, as she takes us and our audiences to places we’ve never been before.“

