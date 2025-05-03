Anna Wintour’s Most Iconic Contributions to Vogue

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Anna Wintour is not just a name associated with fashion, she is a symbol of authority, vision and editorial revolution. Born in London in 1949, the daughter of journalist Charles Wintour, Anna immersed herself in fashion journalism in the 1970s, working for publications such as Harper’s & Queen and Harper’s Bazaar, until she took over British Vogue in 1986. Two years later, she was appointed editor-in-chief of Vogue America, a position she still holds today.

Her unmistakable style, sunglasses, millimetrically aligned bob cut and imperturbable posture became as emblematic as her editorial approach: innovative, demanding and always ahead of its time. Under her leadership, Vogue became not just a magazine, but a mirror (and often a guide) to contemporary culture, politics and aesthetics.

A cover that heralded the revolution (1988)

Anna Wintour’s debut at Vogue America already signaled a breakthrough. In November 1988, she chose model Michaela Bercu for the cover, wearing a Christian Lacroix jacket with stones combined with simple Guess jeans. The image, shot by Peter Lindbergh, broke with the pattern of covers until then: sophisticated, planned to the millimetre and focusing exclusively on haute couture.

Wintour presented a new idea of elegance that mixed luxury with everyday life. This cover was a milestone, not just graphically, but conceptually: a bolder Vogue, closer to real life, but still intensely fashionable.

Covers that have gone down in history

Over the decades, Anna Wintour has turned covers into cultural statements. Some of the most memorable include:

Beyoncé (2015): It was the first time a star had full creative control over her own cover, from the photographer to the art direction. The choice reflected the growing appreciation of authorial narratives in fashion. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (2014): The cover generated controversy and criticism, but represented a definitive opening for Vogue to digital pop culture and the phenomenon of online celebrities. Gisele Bundchen and LeBron James (2008): The cover, inspired by King Kong’s classic pose, divided opinion because of its racial overtones, but became a milestone in discussions about representativeness in fashion. Lady Gaga (2012): Star of the iconic September issue (the most important of the year), Gaga was pictured in a dramatic purple dress, marking the magazine’s 120th anniversary with strength and theatricality

Memorable collaborations and partnerships

Wintour has expanded the magazine’s horizons with creative and strategic collaborations that have integrated fashion with other cultural expressions. One example is the AWOK x Nike sneaker line, launched in 2018. The acronym – “Anna Wintour OK” – replicated the way she approved editorial proofs, and was transformed into a style stamp on the women’s line of Air Jordans.

It’s also worth highlighting his partnerships with photographers such as Annie Leibovitz, Steven Meisel and Mario Testino, with whom he has created visual narratives that have marked generations.

More recently, in 2024, the December issue of Vogue featured Marc Jacobs as guest editor, an unprecedented and daring move, showing openness to new voices and languages within the publication.

The Met Gala: from charity to cultural overproduction

Since 1995, Anna Wintour has been responsible for curating and organizing the Met Gala, a charity event that supports the MET’s Costume Institute. Under her leadership, the ball has become a global spectacle that goes beyond the world of fashion and reverberates in every corner of pop culture.

With daring themes such as “Heavenly Bodies” (2018), which brought together fashion and religiosity, and “Camp” (2019), inspired by exaggerated aesthetics, the event has become a showcase for performance, creativity and style. The hand-picked hosts, such as Rihanna, Harry Styles and Billie Eilish, show Wintour’s sensibility for uniting cultural relevance and visual appeal.

Innovation and reinvention: Vogue beyond the pages

Over time, Anna Wintour has not only kept Vogue relevant, she has reinvented it. In 2023, she launched the Vogue World event in London, which mixes fashion shows, performances and urban interventions. In 2025, the Hollywood version promises to unite fashion and cinema, with fundraising for entertainment professionals affected by climate crises.

During the pandemic, she also reformulated the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund, alongside Tom Ford, to financially support independent designers, showing that her commitment to fashion goes beyond aesthetics: it is also social and political.

The legacy of an incomparable editor

Anna Wintour shaped Vogue in her own image: elegant, rigorous, innovative and above all, connected to the spirit of the times. From unforgettable covers to events on a global scale, she has cemented her name as one of the most influential figures in modern fashion.

More than dictating trends, Anna Wintour understood like no one else that fashion is, first and foremost, a narrative. And she has made Vogue the stage where these stories are told with beauty, intelligence and impact.

