Valentine’s Day: What’s the difference between the American date and the Brazilian one?

Valentine’s Day is celebrated in various countries around the world on February 14th. It is an entire day dedicated to expressing love in its many forms. During this period, stores decorate their windows with hearts, warm-colored decorations, and phrases that embody the essence of affection and care.

WHO WAS SAINT VALENTIne?

The origin of the traditional Valentine’s Day dates back to the 5th century in Ancient Rome, when Pope Gelasius decided to honor the memory of the martyr Valentine. The story behind the foreign patron saint of lovers has several versions, but the most famous explanation dates back to the 3rd century.

At that time, Emperor Claudius II had banned the tradition of marriage, believing that single men made better soldiers than those who were concerned about their families. Priest Valentine thought otherwise and began secretly performing marriages, risking his life for love. He was later discovered, arrested, and sentenced to death.

On the day of his execution, Valentine wrote a letter to his beloved, signing it “from your Valentine,” thus creating the custom of exchanging letters between couples.

However, in Brazil our Valentine’s Day, or Dia dos Namorados, is celebrated on June 12th, the day before the feast of Saint Anthony, the patron saint of matchmaking.

According to BBC News Brazil, the date started being celebrated in Brazil only in 1948, when the original idea came from publicist João Doria (father of former São Paulo governor João Doria Jr.), who had purely commercial interests aimed at boosting the country’s economy during the middle of the year. This gave rise to the slogan of the first Brazilian campaign celebrating the holiday: “Love is not only proven by kisses.”

DATES ANS GIFTS

In the United States, it’s common to give Valentine’s Day gifts to friends and family, as a reminder of love, not just to one’s significant other, as it is in Brazil.

There is no exact rule, and gifts can vary greatly in category and value, but a classic like a bouquet of roses accompanied by a box of chocolates is always a safe choice.

Interestingly, since these dates are celebrated on different days, both the American and Brazilian versions of the Lovers’ Day happen during the winter. A perfect date for both would be an afternoon with a blanket, hot chocolate, and rosy cheeks.

IMMERSING IN CULTURE

Valentine’s Day has become popular and is now deeply ingrained in modern culture. In addition to the usual declarations of love in the form of music, many of the most beloved romantic comedies on TV and best-selling books have it as their main theme, as well as episodes of series dedicated to the Day of Love.

In the book A Thousand Times Love, for example, the protagonist Emilie Hornby finds herself stuck in what she thought would be the perfect Valentine’s Day, but her plans repeatedly fall apart. Throughout the book, Emilie does everything she can to fix things.

The series Modern Family also features several episodes with Valentine’s Day as the main plot, and it’s always fun to follow how the alter-egos of Phil and Claire, the clumsy American couple, will celebrate the occasion.

Valentine’s Day and “Dia dos Namorados” may have different names, dates, and histories, but both celebrations honor a universal feeling: love. Regardless of their peculiarities, the essence remains the same – to celebrate the connection and care between people, whether through grand romantic gestures or simple acts of affection for those we love.

__________

