Tired of clichés? Here are 10 films that will surprise you in the end

In a cinematic world filled with predictable plots and clichéd endings, movie lovers often crave an experience that surprises challenges their expectations, and keeps them glued to the screen until the very last moment. For those seeking something different and innovative, we’ve selected 10 films that offer unexpected twists and intriguing conclusions.

1. The Sixth Sense (1999)

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan, this classic is renowned for its shocking twist, revealed only in the final moments. The film’s subtle storytelling and suspenseful build-up make it a genre masterpiece, illustrating that not everything is as it seems.The story centres on a young boy, Cole (Haley Joel Osment), who claims to see dead people, and Dr. Malcolm Crowe (Bruce Willis), a child psychologist who tries to help him understand his visions.

The movie is available on Disney+.

2. Gone Girl (2014)

Based on Gillian Flynn‘s bestseller, this psychological thriller presents a plot filled with twists. The story of a troubled marriage takes an unexpected turn, leading viewers to question the nature of truth and deceit. The ending leaves audiences in shock and deep contemplation.

The movie is available on Disney+.

3. Shutter Island (2010)

Directed by Martin Scorsese, this psychological thriller takes viewers on a journey of mystery and tension. As U.S. Marshal Teddy Daniels (Leonardo DiCaprio) seeks answers in a psychiatric hospital, he encounters twists that lead him to question his sanity. The film’s ending is a shock that redefines the narrative presented.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime Video.

5. Donnie Darko (2001)

This cult classic intertwines teenage angst, time travel, and mental health in a unique narrative. As Donnie (Jack Gyllenhaal) navigates his troubled life, the film’s surreal twists and philosophical themes lead to a conclusion that invites multiple interpretations.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime Video.

6. Inception (2010)

Christopher Nolan’s mind-bending masterpiece delves into the world of dreams and reality. As a team of thieves attempts to plant an idea in someone’s mind, the layers of deception and the concept of time play a crucial role, culminating in an ambiguous ending that sparks endless debate.

The movie is available on Max and Amazon Prime Video.

7. Fight Club (1999)

Based on Chuck Palahniuk‘s novel, this film critiques consumer culture and explores identity. The film follows an unnamed narrator (Edward Norton) who suffers from insomnia and a crisis of identity. He attends support groups for various ailments and eventually forms a secret club where men gather to engage in physical combat — the infamous Fight Club.

The movie is available on Disney+.

8. Seven (1995)

David Fincher’s Seven, or Se7ven, is a masterclass in suspense and psychological horror. The film follows detectives Somerset (Morgan Freeman) and Mills (Brad Pitt) as they hunt a serial killer whose murders are inspired by the seven deadly sins. Throughout the movie, the audience is subjected to gruesome crime scenes and cryptic clues, creating a dark and oppressive atmosphere.

The movie is available on Max and Amazon Prime Video.

9. The Others (2001)

Directed by Alejandro Amenábar, The Others is a haunting psychological horror film that expertly plays with expectations. Set in a gloomy mansion after World War II, the film follows Grace (Nicole Kidman), a mother who lives with her two light-sensitive children. The house is seemingly haunted, and Grace becomes increasingly paranoid as strange events begin to occur, leading her to suspect that ghosts might be lurking within the walls.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime Video.

10. Us (2019)

Jordan Peele’s Us is a psychological horror film that blends social commentary with deep psychological terror. The story follows Adelaide (Lupita Nyong’o) and her family, who are terrorized by a group of mysterious, doppelgänger-like figures while on vacation. The film plays with the idea of duality, exploring the unsettling notion that everyone has a “shadow” or darker version of themselves lurking just beneath the surface.

The movie is available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Globoplay.

