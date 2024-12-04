Time to get festive! 5 movies to set the Christmas mood

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

Prepare yourself for the season where Santa shows up and the places are full with Christmas lights. And we knoew that there is nothing better than entering in the mood for this season with a festive movie marathon. So, here, we’ve rounded up the ultimate list of Christmas movies that will make your holidays merry and bright!

grinch (2000)

The most classic movie for the holiday festivities, it’s the one with a grumpy green exotic creature who hates christmas. If you are not a big fan of this festive date, this is the right film to change your mind.

As an adaptation of the tale How the Grinch stole Christmas, in the movie we follow a fictional land called Wholeville which is full of happiness in celebrating this time of the year. Meanwhile, on the top of the mountain lives the mysterious and grump Grinch and his dog, Max.

The bitter creature has its plan of running the Christmas of the citizens. However, a determined little girl called Cindy Lou makes an effort to show him that celebrating this holiday is a good thing to do.

Last Christmas (2019)

With a good mix of drama and romance, this film stars Emilia Clarke as the protagonist and represents a lesson about life. Here, a girl named Kate, who has some family issues and works as an elf in a Christmas store, meets Tom Webster on Christmas eve.

She is a pessimist and sees no hope in life, meanwhile, her new friend will show her the perks of living in the city of London. Between exchange of experiences, these two will find a beautiful love to be created in front of them.

A christmas carol (2022)

This is a movie for the whole family that will show us that some changes in life have consequences, even if it’s good or bad. Ebenezer Scrooge, a bitter and lonely man, treats his nephew and employee in a very rude manner because of his opinion about the Christmas arrival.

After this episode, Scrooge receives the visit of three spirits from his Past, Present and Future to teach him a lesson and try to reverse his grumpiness.

This is a story that has different adaptations, for example, the Barbie one – Barbie in a Christmas Carol (2008) – or a romance like Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009).

A nonsense christmas with Sabrina Carpenter (2024)

A musical holiday special exclusive on Netflix, this movie brings Sabrina Carpenter as the host and will be available on December 6th. The show promises to be a mix of performances from her EP Fruitcase, released last year, and other classic festivities songs.

The special also contains some guests like: Chappel Roan, Kali Uchis, Tyla, and some stars from television, such as Cara Delevigne. The director is Sam Wrench, who prepared an entertaining and unique experience for her fans.

@netflixph This is really gonna jingle your bells! A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter — her first-ever holiday special — features unexpected duets and comedic guests you will not want to miss! Mark your calendars for December 7. #SabrinaCarpenter #NonsenseChristmas ♬ original sound – Netflix Philippines – Netflix Philippines

holidate (2020)

A pact it’s all it takes for these lovebirds to fall in a relationship. Sloane and Jackson live with the same problem: a family who always expects them to be dating someone. The solution for this issue came as a deal to be a “holidate”, where they will be the date of each other on every holiday of the year.

Meanwhile this type of “friends with benefits” relationship is happening, both of them feel the uncontrollable chemistry between them. The mixture of comedy and romance in this Netflix production brings comfort and coziness for the end of the year.

