The best Christmas albums to get into the holiday spirit

As the holiday season gets closer, it’s the perfect time to celebrate with family and friends – and to dive into all things Christmas! If you, like me, have a bit of a Christmas obsession, you might be searching for the perfect soundtrack to set the mood for the festivities. To help, I’ve compiled a list of my favorite holiday-themed albums to listen to while counting down the days.

A quick note before you read this list: many artists release Christmas albums, often filled with the same beloved classics, so you’ll probably find familiar songs across these picks. The fun part is choosing your favorite version sung by the artist you love most.

1. Merry Christmas (Mariah Carey)

The queen of Christmas, with the number one song every year and the most popular holiday album of all time, Mariah Carey could not be left out. She is one of the composers of “All I Want for Christmas is You”, which we listen to every year, and it never gets old. She also influenced all of the modern holiday music and in December of 2024 she will release the 30th Anniversary Edition with some live and remastered versions .

2. Christmas Kisses and Christmas & Chill (Ariana Grande)

Two of the best holiday EPs ever released (seriously), Christmas Kisses and Christmas & Chill each bring their own vibe while perfectly complementing each other.

In Christmas Kisses you will find covers of beloved classics with Ariana Grande twists like: “Last Christmas” and “Santa Baby” with Liz Gillies. The EP also features the now-iconic “Santa Tell Me,” which has earned its place as a modern Christmas staple.

Christmas & Chill is more laid back and suggestive (maybe you shouldn’t play it to your parents), with more pop and trap beats, it’s a new classic for Gen Z. As a bonus treat, Ariana also released “Santa Tell Me (Naughty Version)”, a playful twist on her hit track that’s guaranteed to get stuck in your head, even more so than the original.

PS: Don’t forget to add “Santa Can’t You Hear Me”, her collaboration with Kelly Clarkson, to your playlist!

3. Under The Mistletoe (Justin Bieber)

As his second studio album Justin Bieber released a selection of Christmas themed tunes, it’s a combination of styles, blending pop, R&B, and holiday cheer. Under The Mistletoe features collaborations with iconic artists like Usher, Boyz II Men, Busta Rhymes, The Band Perry and a version of “All I Want For Christmas” with Mariah Carey.

Alongside with the classics, Bieber includes original tracks that have become fan favorites, such as “Only Thing I Ever Got For Christmas” and the cute romantic “Mistletoe”.

4. Wrapped in Red (Kelly Clarkson)

Kelly Clarkson brings her powerhouse vocals and signature charm to this Christmas album, delivering a mix of heartwarming ballads and upbeat, danceable tracks. Wrapped in Red merges all her diva attitude with soulful renditions of holiday classics and original songs that feel instantly timeless. It’s a festive treat only Kelly could deliver, combining emotional depth and holiday joy.

5. Fruitcake (Sabrina Carpenter)

After gifting fans with “A Nonsense Christmas”, the playful holiday remix of her hit “Nonsense”, Sabrina Carpenter released the EP fruitcake. This five-song collection is a modern pop holiday masterpiece that perfectly connects with Gen Z, much like Ariana Grande’s Christmas & Chill.

The EP features Sabrina’s signature mix of humorous and slightly suggestive lyrics, layered with sleigh bells and an unmistakable holiday vibe. Closing with a fresh take on “White XMas”, fruitcake makes you want to throw on a Santa hat and dance through the holiday season.

6. 25 de Dezembro (Simone)

I can’t end this list without a Brazilian reference. The singer Simone released the first holiday themed album in Brazil, with Portuguese versions of already well known music, but for us brazilians, the portuguese versions are truly classics.

These, of course, are just a few of my favorite Christmas albums, and you can certainly find something by your favorite artist or just classic Christmas songs in other artists voice, like: The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection, That’s Christmas to Me (Pentatonix), Christmas (Michael Bublé), A Jolly Christmas (Frank Sinatra), Chitãozinho e Xororó em Família, A Legendary Christmas (John Legend), One Wish/ The Holiday Album (Whitney Houston), My Kind of Christmas (Christina Aguilera), and many more.

My suggestion? Create a playlist with your favorite versions of the classics mixed with some original songs, have lots of fun (because Christmas albums are the best) and enjoy the holiday season. What’s your go-to holiday album? Share your favorites and let’s keep the festive spirit alive!

