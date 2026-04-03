The ultimate Easter watchlist: 5 movies for a cozy holiday weekend

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

To call yourself a true Easter lover, it’s not just about the chocolate eggs, family lunches, or a long weekend. It’s about embracing the spirit behind the celebration, whether that means faith, renewal or simply the magic of the season.

And let’s be honest, no one can claim the title without having watched at least one iconic Easter movie at some point in their life. These films and shows bring the story, the emotion, and the atmosphere that make the holiday complete.

So if you haven’t watched it yet, this might be your sign!

HOP (2011)

On Easter Island, a young intelligent talking rabbit named E.B. (voiced by Russell Brand) is intended to succeed his father, Mr. Bunny (voiced by Hugh Laurie), as the Easter Bunny in their family’s dynasty. Intimidated with the pressure, the rabbit runs to Hollywood determined to follow his dreams and become a famous drummer in a Rock ‘n’ Roll band.

Available to watch on Prime Video.

The passion of the christ (2004)

In this film, we’re able to see and live the final twelve hours in the life of Jesus of Nazareth (Jim Caviezel), on the day of crucifixion in Jerusalem. Through intense and emotional scenes, it depicts his sacrifice, and unwavering faith, offering a powerful and dramatic representation of this pivotal moment in Christian history.

Available to watch on Prime Video.

peter rabbit (2018)

The famous Peter Rabbit (voiced by James Corden), a talking rabbit, lives a peaceful life until a new neighbour, Mr. McGregor (Domhall Gleeson), moves in. With his home threatened, he teams up with his rabbit friends to make a plan: drive Mr. McGregor away.

Available to watch on Prime Video.

charlie and the chocolate factory (2005)

In a world where a famous chocolate factory has remained closed to the public for years, it suddenly makes an announcement: whoever finds a golden ticket is able to get a tour inside. Charlie (Freddie Highmore), a poor boy, is lucky to find one of the golden tickets, and goes to the tour, but discovers that the factory is way more mysterious than it looks and, Willy Wonka (Johnny Depp), has a deeper story.

Available to watch on Prime Video.

rise of the guardians (2012)

When Pitch (voiced by Jude Law), the Nightmare Man, returns to take over the world, a group of immortal guardians 𑁋 each representing the beloved holidays and legends 𑁋 must unite to stop him. This group includes the Easter Bunny (voiced by Hugh Jackman), Tooth Fairy (voiced by Isla Fisher), Santa Claus (voiced by Alec Baldwin) and Jack Frost (voiced by Chris Pine).

Available to watch on Prime Video.

the journeys of renewal and magic

Easter is a time of renewal, hope, and wonder. These movies take us on different journeys, filled with imagination, faith, and adventure. They remind us that, like the season of Easter, every story is a chance for a new beginning, a spark of hope, and a moment to believe in magic once again.

_________________

The article above was edited by Larissa Olm.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!