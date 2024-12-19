What is the Best Romantic Christmas Movie, and Why Is It “The Holiday”?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Christmas movies can seem a dime a dozen, especially in the romance genre. There are at least 10 different Christmas movies titled “Finding Christmas” exclusively on the Hallmark channel. There is no shortage of romantic Christmas movies, which often leads to the critique of them being very cookie-cutter and bland. However, there is a Christmas movie that subverts this narrative and stands above the rest.

The Holiday is a 2006 romantic comedy starring Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, Kate Winslet, and Jack Black. Two working women, one in Los Angeles and another in a small English town, spontaneously decide to switch houses for the Christmas holiday after disastrous romantic experiences. While at each other’s houses, they meet new people and learn how to love again.

Holiday SETTINGS

The Holiday is unique compared to many Christmas movies by offering both a classic Christmas scene and a California beach scene. Cameron Diaz and Jude Law explore an idyllic Christmas town with rolling hills, small cottages, pubs with roaring fireplaces, and gentle snow every night. The town truly makes the viewers want to spontaneously fly to Europe for Christmas vacation. The other half of the movie offers a more casual, beach Christmas experience, but it makes up for the lack of traditional Christmas by having the viewer experience California through Kate Winslet’s eyes. Watching her squeal in excitement at the notion of a Christmas in the pool with palm trees displays how Christmas can be special wherever the location.

QUIRKY CHARACTERS

This movie is full of lovable, quirky characters. Famous actors like Kathryn Hahn and John Krasinski shine in their comical scene making jokes about their boss’s stress levels. Jack Black’s comedic timing and inherent charisma make all his scenes humorous and genuine. A standout quirky character is Arthur Abott, an old Hollywood screenwriter played by Eli Wallach. He steals every single scene with his quick wit, hilarious self-deprecating jokes about his age, and constant sass. While many romantic comedies only highlight young attractive actors, The Holiday opens the door for elderly Arthur Abott and his group of friends to shine, setting this movie apart from its more basic counterparts.

ROMANTIC PLOTLINES

Perhaps the most crucial aspect of a romantic comedy is a good romantic storyline, something that The Holiday takes very seriously. The chemistry between both couples is electrifying, and each take their story at a different pace. Jude Law and Cameron Diaz start off as a whirlwind, love-at-first-sight, one-night-only romance, and the rest of their story revolves around whether they are willing to make this relationship work long-term. Jack Black and Kate Winslet’s story is quite different, as he has a girlfriend most of the movie and she struggles to give up a toxic past relationship. In the midst of their romance troubles, they grow to rely on each other’s friendship, and the viewer desperately wants to know if it will blossom into something more. Both romantic plots progress very naturally and get the viewer invested in the outcome of these strangers’ lives. The ticking clock for both couples as their holidays come to an end further adds to the dramatic atmosphere. The Holiday sets a true standard for romance that many boyfriends may find difficult to meet for their girlfriends, a true sign of a well-made romantic movie.

MEN

This may be the most important aspect of a romantic comedy, at least from a woman’s perspective: are the men attractive? The answer for The Holiday is absolutely yes, they are. The standout attractive leading man is definitely Jude Law, whose incredible attractiveness, British charm, and piercing blue eyes seduce the viewer within seconds. The natural confidence he exudes makes viewers fall for him instantly, just like Cameron Diaz’s character. The fact that he is a single father at the same time further adds to the romantic fantasy. As for the other couple, Jack Black may seem like a less appealing option on paper, but “The Holiday” has done what few movies can: make Jack Black attractive. While he is a generally good-looking guy, it is his charisma and humor that wins the viewers over. He provides support to Kate Winslet’s character in serious situations while also lightening the mood with unexpected jokes. It is hard not to fall in love with a man so unashamedly goofy and genuine in every scene, not to mention a talented musician. Jude Law and Jack Black are perfect leading men and set this movie apart by not acting as generically attractive men with no personality.

The Holiday is a perfect romantic watch for Christmas, so if you have not seen it yet (and even if you have), take two hours to experience a Christmas romance unlike any other.