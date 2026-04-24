The UCL semi-finals are finally set! Who will win the trophy?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We all know that the Champions League is one of the most unpredictable championships in history. We’ve seen so many incredible comebacks, unexpected thrashing and shocking failures that in every new season we hope something amazing is gonna happen – and trust me, they never disappoint.

In these semi-finals, we’ll have the privilege to witness huge two-legged matches – Arsenal will face Atlético de Madrid, while Paris Saint-Germain, the current champions, will face Bayern Munich.

How does each team behave on the field?

It is clear that every team has its stars – the ones they rely on the most. Arsenal has Ødegaard, Saka and Declan Rice, Atlético has Griezmann, who is playing his last Champions League before his transfer to Orlando City SC, and Júlian Alvarez, Bayern has Harry Kane, Neuer and Kimmich and PSG has Dembélé, current Ballon D’Or winner, Kvaratskhelia, Douéand Vitinha – and these are just some of the world-class talents on display.

Not only the athletes have an important role, but also the renowned coaches, such as Luis Enrique, Mikel Arteta, Vincent Kompany and Diego Simeone who became idols after winning relevant titles for their respective teams.

Each player and each team has its strategies and styles of play and that’s exactly what will make these games so fierce. While PSG’s techniques are based on individual talent, keeping ball possession and progressively building plays, Bayern’s depend on constant pressure and high intensity. On the other side of the bracket, while Arsenal’s mode relies on structured positioning, coordinated pressing and clearly defined roles, Atlético’s count on counter-attacks, fast transitions and disciplined reactions.

Current context of ucl

This 25/26 season has been incredibly positive for PSG, both in League 1 and in the Champions League. They are not only leading the French championship with 63 points but also have the best attack and goal difference. In the UCL, they are the number one candidate to lift the cup – especially after winning all the away playoff matches, conquering solid victories in Parc des Princes and beating Liverpool four to zero.

In the Premier League, Arsenal is leading with 70 points – only 6 ahead of Manchester City. But, the title race is still open – since Arsenal’s performance has been declining after Saka’s injury. In the continental championship, Arsenal is craving the title more than ever, ready to bring eternal happiness to the gooners who have high hopes after having one of the best campaigns in the initial phase and not losing one single game in the Emirates Stadium.

In Spain, Atletico de Madrid is not fighting for the La Liga title anymore, they’re in 4th place and 27 points behind the leader Barcelona – which ironically was eliminated by Atlético – and now lost the Copa del Rey cup to Real Sociedad after a penalty shootout – which could weight as more pressure and responsibility over their backs.

In the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich has just been declared champions, they achieved 79 points and 109 goals. In the UEFA Champions League, they’re heading with confidence and focus, after the constant victories back home – where they play like a killing machine and mainly after the matches against Real Madrid… I guess Mbappé really has some kind of bad luck.

The semi-finals

The first matches will be hosted in Paris and Madrid, which will give PSG and Atlético a chance to take an early lead. However, we all have to consider that not only Bayern beat Real Madrid in Santiago Bernabeu – I guess those 90 minutes weren’t that long after all… – but also Arsenal beat Sporting in José Alvalade.

NO ÚLTIMO MINUTO. O ARSENAL FOI GIGANTESCO. VIAJOU ATÉ PORTUGAL, LUTOU E VAI VOLTAR PARA LONDRES COM A VANTAGEM DE UM GOL NA UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE! OLHO NELES, HEIN? 👀👀👀#Sporting #ChampionsLeague #Arsenal pic.twitter.com/SjMluf4lgQ — CazéTV (@CazeTVOficial) April 7, 2026

After that, Munich and London will host the decisive second legs. The anxiety, the tension, the fear will be at its peak and there will be no room for mistakes. The Bávaros, Bayern’s supporters, are looking for their seventh trophy, PSG is fighting for their second one in a row, while Arsenal and Atlético claim their first Champions League’s title.

Four teams. Four matches. Only one cup. It’s the home stretch. It’s ride or die. You either bring glory and respect or heartbreak and disappointment.

My pick? Paris Saint-Germain against Atlético de Madrid in the great final. A team that plays with technical, strategic techniques against the one that plays by their coaches’ DNA , with their hearts and determination. But, in the end, I see the Parisians taking this one home again.

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The article above was edited by Ana Rita Rodrigues Fernandes.

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