“The Substance” Is Scary… Because Off All Its Themes

The new spooky season hit, The Substance, is causing quite a stir around the globe. Starring Hollywood’s latest darling, Margaret Qualley, alongside esteemed Demi Moore, the movie from the French director Coralie Fargeat premiered in Brazilian theaters this September. Unlike traditional thrillers, it addresses contemporary issues such as sexism and ageism in the entertainment industry through the lens of body horror. This subgenre intentionally showcases graphic or psychologically unsettling violations of the human body. While I believe the film has a few missteps, the conversations it sparks are undeniably important.

The plot follows Elizabeth Sparkle (Demi Moore), a former actress who, at 50, hosts a declining morning rhythmic gymnastics show. When fired by her network — now seeking a younger, more commercially appealing face to target its predominantly male audience — the protagonist finds herself lonely and desperate for reinvention to remain relevant in show business. After suffering a serious accident, she receives an invitation to test a new medication: the substance, that promises to unlock the “better version of yourself.” After injecting the mysterious green liquid, Elizabeth brings to life Sue (Margaret Qualley), a “younger, more beautiful, and more perfect” version of herself who can now take her place.

Even though, for me, a psychological thriller with less sexualization and more originality would have been a more effective approach, the Mubi film still addresses important and relevant themes. In the age of Ozempic and “healthy” TikTok trends, women are relentlessly bombarded with unrealistic beauty standards online — and this pressure begins at an increasingly younger age, as evidenced by the rise of Sephora Kids. As the body-positive movement loses momentum, the industry appears to be regressing by reinstating problematic and unhealthy beauty standards that should have remained in the past decade.

A 2020 study, conducted by TENA in partnership with the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media at Mount Saint Mary’s University, found that after reaching the age of 50, women often receive offers for supporting or stereotypical roles considered “appropriate for their age.” The research revealed that only 1 in 4 of the 32 films assessed passed what they term the “Ageless Test,” indicating films that avoid portraying mature women as unattractive, grumpy, or unfashionable and, instead, actually assign them significant roles in the narrative.

Despite the movement against this phenomenon today, prominent actresses still struggle with the entrenched sexism within the industry. Anne Hathaway, the rom-com sweetheart and star of the recent Amazon Prime Video production The Idea of You, revealed that she accepted the role because stopped receiving scripts for romantic leads in her 30s. The same does not seem to apply to men like Brad Pitt or George Clooney, who, even in their 60s, continue to receive offers for roles they are accustomed to without issue. Hollywood’s ageism unmistakably targets women, and this is a crucial conversation we need to engage in.

Overall, The Substance serves as a timely reminder of the pressing issues surrounding gender, age and representation in Hollywood. As we navigate these conversations, it becomes essential to support narratives that empower women of all ages and challenge the status quo. Films like this can spark necessary dialogues, but it is our responsibility to continue advocating for authentic representation in the industry.

