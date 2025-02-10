Is Fashion the LinkedIn of Celebrity Culture?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter.

Celebrities are people who are well known in the public eye – someone you see making waves on social media, creating conversation in society, and much more. A celebrity can be a musician, artist, fashion designer, model, actor, politician, influencer, other things that I’m forgetting, and new ways that are being established as I type right now. Celebrities exist in different genres of fame, but there’s a third space where all celebrities have the opportunity to overlap. What is that third space, you might ask? Well, don’t worry, I have an answer.

Fashion

Fashion, in my humble opinion, is the networking genre of celebrity culture. I sort of have a theory that you can be a great actor, great musician, great whatever and receive all praise and accolades for the outstanding thing you do as a celebrity – but you can be pigeonholed in a specific area and confined to your chosen lane. This is where fashion becomes the golden ticket, the sublime networking tool, or the LinkedIn of celebrity culture.

Think of the Met Gala or the different celebrities sitting front row at fashion shows. No matter the artistry, it seems to me that a good sense of fashion is the key to absolute stardom and diminishing the boundaries between actors, musicians, and other genres of fame. The most popular celebrities, household names, and highly prattled-about celebrities all are no strangers to a good closet and artistic eye toward fashion. Let’s discuss a few who let their outfits pave the way toward a larger imprint on their celebrity status.

Zendaya

This would not be a conversation without Zendaya. She is this generation’s blueprint for being multifaceted and talented at her craft, but also employing a divine passion for fashion. Under the guise of Law Roach, Zendaya will forever be known for adopting a keen and high-value attitude toward fashion.

Rihanna

Rihanna is another celebrity who understands the power of a well-suited fashion sense. Her outfits enhance her uniqueness and highlight her chic personality through even chicer clothes. Need I say more than to quote the legend herself: “She can beat me, but she cannot beat my outfit.”

Nicola Coughlan

Not only does she star in one of my favorite feel-good shows, Derry Girls, but she also has an impeccable eye for fashion, which puts her high on my personal radar of celebrities. She makes clothes look like they appeared on her, tailor-made, just with the flick of a wand and a few magic words “bippity, boppity, boo.”

Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain went from existing in the square confines of my home computer to strutting at the Met. Her confidence and love for clothes, not to mention her witty personality, transcended her from YouTuber status to icon.

There are plenty more celebrities who dress to impress, and I’m not talking about the Roblox game, but truly this list is subjective. Think about your fav celebrities and if they have the fashion sense to catapult them beyond the boundaries of their chosen career and into the throws of fashion. Good bye for now #loveya.