All you need to know about the Louvre Museum’s first fashion-focused exhibition

Known for its unique art pieces such as Monalisa or Niké, The Louvre Museum will now host the first-ever fashion-focused exhibition. Opening on 24 January 2025, the exhibition will feature 65 outfits and 30 accessories by 40 different designers.

The Louvre’s first fashion exhibition is not just a celebration of aesthetics; it is a journey through history, culture and identity, showing how fashion transcends clothing to become a form of artistic expression. Oliver Gabet, the French museum’s director of the decorative arts department, said to WWD, that the aim will be to: “Understand how museums can be important for designers”.

The exhibition is curated by renowned experts in fashion and art, who have the task of selecting pieces that not only represent trends but also talk about social and cultural evolution over time. The exhibition will feature iconic creations by designers such as Coco Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent and Alexander McQueen, as well as contemporary pieces that challenge fashion conventions. Besides, the museum will honor the young designers of the moment and give a special focus to the designer Marie-Louise Carven.

Something really special about this exposition is that the pieces will be staged around the museum’s historical collections, from the Byzantine era to the French Second Empire, showing an interesting dialogue between history and fashion. The curatorship aims to show how social, political and cultural changes have influenced the way people dress.

It will also address contemporary issues such as sustainability and inclusivity in fashion. Growing awareness about the environmental impact of the fashion industry and discussions about diversity and representation are topics that will gain prominence, challenging visitors to rethink their relationships with what they wear.

The Louvre doesn’t just open its doors to fashion: it integrates this industry into its cultural legacy, showing that clothing is an extension of human expression. Fashion is an art that connects us, defines us and inspires us, and the Louvre is about to show us this in a splendid way.

