The influencer culture: is it really healthy to follow influencers’ daily lives?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

In a hyper-connected connected world, social media is part of the daily life of millions of people. Platforms like Instagram and TikTok, for example, offer a space to share moments, experiences, and opinions, creating a sense of closeness between users. However, excessive use of these networks can have dangerous effects on society’s mental health.

The way we glamorize consuming tons of content affects our social, psychological, political, and economic choices daily, normalizing the idea that keeping up with an idealized world includes you in a bubble ruled by perfectionism. Constant comparison on social media has deep consequences for users’ self-esteem and mental health. A lot of studies indicate that by following profiles that only show moments of success and perfection, many people end up feeling unmotivated about their own lives.

This frequent consumption can generate feelings of anxiety and personal dissatisfaction, creating the illusion that others are always happier. The phenomenon known as FOMO, or Fear of Missing Out, is the feeling of being left out of important experiences, increasing the pressure to live a “perfect” life according to digital standards. The pursuit of online validation creates a dependency on approval through likes, comments, and shares.

The digital influencer Lívia Nunes has a strong presence in the current media space. Her perfect feed, desired wardrobe, and impeccable appearance make young people increasingly obsessed with this highly idealized lifestyle. Envying the day-to-day life of a young, wealthy, conventionally attractive woman full of opportunities is very common, especially between women.

These women, who started their journeys on the internet by sharing their passions and habits, quickly became iconic figures in the aesthetic scene. Always very aware of trends, they not only set what’s fashionable but also shape the behavior of thousands of followers.

Trying to challenge this negative concept, young influencers have begun to emerge, bringing reality into their content, showing their routines with transparency and genuineness. Influencer Nicole Dominguez, a journalism student and intern, has been active in the media for a few years now. She draws the attention of Generation Z mainly because of her realistic and honest content. Her vlogs showing her college routine, public transportation, content creation, and everyday struggles make users feel welcomed and seen.

In an interview with Her Campus, Nicole shared her intentions on the internet:

“My goal is to demystify perfection. I know I’m very privileged and live an extremely comfortable life compared to much of Brazilian society, but unlike other content creators who perpetuate stigmas, I want to show the ‘non-ideal.’ The simplicity, the hardships, and what isn’t glamorized—but what we all have to face in our daily lives.”

“Like everyone else in society, I also care about my reputation and fit into certain standards. We are all socialized this way, and it’s impossible to escape these small acts of self-sabotage. However, even though I keep some moments private, I share others that are just as real, revealing the truth of my ordinary, mundane routine. It’s hard to break cycles and behavioral patterns, but if each of us does our part, we can build healthier and more ethical social networks,” says the influencer, who also speaks out for ending comparison and improving mental health.

________________________________

The article above was edited by Mariana De Oliver.

Like this type of content? Check out the Her Campus Casper Libero homepage for more.