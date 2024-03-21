FOMO: HOW SOCIAL MEDIA INTENSIFIES THE SYNDROME

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

It has been a while since we started living in a social media world. We’re constantly plugged in, scrolling through the dazzling lives of our friends, family and public people, connected like never before. But, in this world of endless updates, there’s something we need to talk about: the Fear of Missing Out, aka FOMO.

But first, what is FOMO?

FOMO is a term invented by Dr. Dan Herman, a leading psychologist, that describes the anxiety-driven sensation that people have when they feel like everyone else is having a better time or experiencing more exciting opportunities than they are. It’s a feeling of exclusion, mostly triggered by social media platforms where we see our friends, family, and even strangers share their picture-perfect lives.

For the young generation, this can be particularly overwhelming, as they navigate the pressures of academics, relationships, and self-discovery while being in constant contact with seemingly perfect lives.

The persistent stream of updates, carefully curated photos and exciting adventures shared on platforms can evoke a profound sense of unease, making us feel like we’re missing out on something extraordinary. In simple words, It’s when you see others having a great time, and doing exciting things, and you start feeling like you’re missing out on the fun. It’s that mix of feeling jealous, not good enough, and worried you’re not part of the cool stuff.

The bigger picture of Social Media’s role

Social media platforms, like Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and even TikTok, play a central role in intensifying the FOMO. They encourage us to present idealized versions of our lives, showcasing the most glamorous, exciting, and picture-perfect moments. Most people don’t post bad things about their lives or routines, only the good ones. This creates an illusion of perfection that’s difficult to escape from.

For young college women the pressure of meeting social standards and comparing yourselves to these idealized images can be overwhelming.

You see, it’s not just about the highlight reel. It’s about the constant comparison, the pursuit of unattainable perfection, and the emotional toll that it takes.

Young individuals may feel the need to meet beauty standards, relationship status, or academic success, further intensifying their fear of missing out on these social ideals. The fear of not being able to have the seemingly flawless lives we witness online can lead to feelings of inadequacy, anxiety, and even depression.

How to overcome FOMO

Recognizing the impact of the syndrome on our lives is the first step toward addressing this issue. Several strategies can help individuals manage the anxiety driven by the fear of missing out:

Unplug and Disconnect Taking breaks from social media can offer a time out from the constant exposure to others’ curated lives Embrace Imperfection Understanding that no one’s life is as perfect as it seems online is crucial. Embrace your unique journey and appreciate the unfiltered moments that contribute to your personal growth. Seek Authentic Connections Make real connections with friends who like you for who you are, not just for what you show online. True friends celebrate your success and stand by you when things get tough. Practice Self-Care Make sure you’re feeling okay inside your head and heart. You can do things like relaxing, moving your body, and enjoying hobbies to stay balanced and positive. Prioritize mental and emotional well-being through activities like mindfulness, exercise, and creative hobbies, rather than staying on social media. Reframe Your Perspective Instead of viewing social media as a comparison tool, use it as a source of inspiration and a means to establish genuine connections. Celebrate the achievements of others and use their experiences as motivation for personal growth.

So, remember

When it comes to using social media, it’s important to be smart and thoughtful. Think about how it makes you feel and what it’s doing to your life. Your well-being, or how good you feel every day, is super important.

Remember, your life is special and unique. Social media should be a place where you feel inspired and connected to others, not a place that makes you worried or stressed.

To take care of your mental health and make good choices about what you do online, you can find a balance. You can enjoy the good stuff about social media without letting the bad stuff get to you. It’s like finding the right mix.

Let’s help ourselves and each other to use social media smartly and truly. Your well-being matters, and so do you. 💖

