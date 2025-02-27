The Importance of Social Media in Oscar Nominee Campaigns

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

Comedian and television personality Conan O’Brien will host the 97th Academy Awards on March 2nd. The ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, as usual. Films like Anora, Conclave, and, of course, I’m Still Here may have the chance to change the “nominee” to “winner” in their posters that night, making their mark on one of the most viewed and talked about Oscars in history.

The most common word used during award season is campaign, but what does it mean? How does it work, and how is the landscape shifting with the influence of social media on how studios build their narratives?

How to Put “Oscar Nominee” on Your Poster?

In 2023, American writer Michael Shulman released the book Oscar Wars: A History of Hollywood in Gold, Sweat, and Tears. The book details the history of the Academy, how it grew to such prominence, and the secrets behind the most successful campaigns.

In it, Shulman emphasizes that campaigning for an Oscar is very similar to campaigning for a public office—and he couldn’t be more right. From the start, studios must ensure their film matters. Voters have too many movies to watch, so a studio’s goal is to make sure its film is at the top of its list.

These strategies often begin with the release dates. For example, last year, Gladiator 2 and Wicked were released in theaters during the same Thanksgiving weekend. This duality reminded people of the cultural phenomenon known as Barbenheimer—the simultaneous release of Barbie by Greta Gerwig and Oppenheimer by Christopher Nolan—both generating massive online chatter and media coverage, making the films incredibly relevant. This “double release” model may not have happened in the same way as Barbenheimer, but it still brought attention to these films.

Film festivals are also critical allies for campaigns, particularly Venice, Toronto, and Cannes. The awards presented at these events leave voters eager to learn more about the films, their stories, and why they deserved critical acclaim.

After the initial screenings, studios work to craft a compelling narrative around the characters, aiming to engage both voters and the general public. Films that resonate with the Academy and provoke thoughtful reflection are often the ones that win. A combination of advertising, high-profile interviews, screenings with well-known actors and directors, and Q&A sessions are the most common components of an Oscar campaign.

How Social Media Impacts the Academy

Platforms like Twitter (X), Instagram, and TikTok have become indispensable in amplifying a film’s visibility, engaging with audiences, and shaping public perception. Studios now rely heavily on viral moments, influencer partnerships, and behind-the-scenes content to create excitement about their films.

Social media allows them to communicate directly with fans and voters, bypassing traditional media channels.The best example of social media’s impact is the success of I’m Still Here, a Brazilian film that made a significant impression at the Venice Film Festival. The film garnered thousands of likes and comments from Brazilian audiences within the first weekend, quickly attracting the attention of studios as a potential new blockbuster.

Positive reviews from Latin American audiences helped shape the film’s image when it was released in theaters, and the Academy voters, influenced by social media, watched the movie and understood why it had generated so much buzz. The film received three Oscar nominations as a result.

However, the opposite can also occur. Some critically acclaimed films fail to resonate with mainstream audiences, and one of these films is Emilia Perez, a French drama about a lawyer (played by Zoe Saldana) who is hired by a local drug dealer planning a gender transition.

While the movie was initially well-received at screenings, it faced a significant backlash once it hit the internet. Critics raised concerns about technical issues, Mexican and transgender representation, and casting choices, particularly regarding Karla Sofia Gascon’s portrayal of Emilia Perez. These issues caused the Academy to be wary of giving the film too much attention. Despite Netflix’s well-executed campaign, the online backlash severely impacted the film’s chances.

The Growing Power of Social Media in Award Campaigns

In conclusion, social media has revolutionized how films campaign for Oscar nominations and wins. Platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok have become essential tools for studios to shape public perception and engage with audiences on a personal level.

Viral moments and influencer partnerships can elevate a film into the public eye and build momentum for critical recognition. Movies like Ainda Estou Aqui have demonstrated the power of social media in transforming festival buzz into Academy recognition, showcasing the immense influence these platforms have on voter decisions and public opinion.

However, this new dynamic brings both positive and negative consequences. While some films benefit from the immediate attention and praise that social media brings, others, like Emilia Perez, face the harsh reality of online criticism, which can undermine their chances.

Social media has made Oscar campaigns more unpredictable, as films that once relied on traditional critical acclaim must now balance digital visibility and audience reception. In this new era, it’s clear that a successful Oscar campaign requires more than just a great film—it requires mastering the art of social media storytelling.

————————————

The article above was edited by Giovanna Rodrigues.

Liked this type of content? Check out Her Campus Cásper Líbero for more!