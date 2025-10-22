The impact of Bad Bunny performing at NFL

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The announcement of Bad Bunny as the headliner for the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2026 quickly became a cultural and political watershed in the United States. The choice, made in partnership between the NFL, Apple Music, and Roc Nation (Jay-Z’s entertainment company), was confirmed at the end of September and caused an immediate commotion.

The selection of the Puerto Rican star not only ended speculation that Taylor Swift would be cast for the event, but also injected a heated debate about representation, language, and immigration onto America’s most-watched TV stage. For millions of Latino fans, the performance is seen as a cultural celebration milestone; for conservative critics, it is an affront to what they consider “traditional America”.

Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour

The concert in Santa Clara, California, stands out as the only one in the United States on Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio’s current tour schedule, which focuses on the album DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS. In his sixth solo studio album, Bad Bunny, as he is known, delves into pressing social issues, such as gentrification in Puerto Rico and the forced emigration of its population. Songs like “Lo QUE LE PASO A HAWAii” painfully resonate with communities that feel threatened with losing their land and culture. The artist himself has stated that he avoided concerts in the U.S. on past tours due to concern that his fans might be targeted by ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) operations.

As argued by Leila Cobo, Billboard’s Chief Content Officer for Latin/Español and one of the world’s leading authorities on the Latin music industry, the decision to sing and perform in Spanish is not, in essence, a calculated political act, but rather the core of his artistic identity. Bad Bunny accepted the Super Bowl invitation not as an attempt to make a political statement, but because he is proud to showcase his Puerto Rican culture and heritage.

The importance of his figure goes beyond music: the three-time Grammy winner has just concluded what is considered the biggest moment of his career, a two-month residency, “No Me Quiero Ir De Aquí”, at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan. This series of shows, which wrapped up with a concert streamed on Amazon, helped generate hundreds of millions of dollars in tourist revenue for his home island since July, underscoring his deep economic and social impact.

Immediate Conservative Backlash

The conservative reaction was immediate and intense. President Donald Trump, in an interview to Newsmax on Greg Kelly’s show, declared that he had “never heard of the artist and called the choice “absolutely ridiculous.” Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, went as far as to issue a threatening warning that ICE agents could be mobilized for the event, in a clear attempt to deter immigrants from attending.

The Underlying Immigration Tension

The fervor of these criticisms is not random; it is inserted into a context of heightened political tension surrounding immigration in the United States. The debate over border security and the treatment of immigrants is a core plank of the Republican Party and the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement. Amidst an electoral cycle focused on a hard line against immigration, the presence of a Latino artist who sings in Spanish and openly addresses the gentrification and migratory crisis of Puerto Rico (an American territory) is interpreted by this political wing as a cultural provocation and an endorsement of more liberal border policies. The Super Bowl, traditionally an event seeking to unite the country, thus becomes a central stage for this ideological battle.

This reaction elevates the show to a political flashpoint, transforming it into a symbolic battlefield over the cultural and demographic future of the United States. Critics, who include figures like Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, see the choice as a deviation from “traditional America,” which led conservative groups like Turning Point USA to promise an “All American Halftime Show” alternative.

Bad Bunny says America has 4 months to learn Spanish before his perverse unwanted performance at the Super Bowl halftime.



It would be a good time to pass my bill to make English the official language of America.



And the NFL needs to stop having demonic sexual performances… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 6, 2025

Bad Bunny Strikes Back

Bad Bunny, however, has shown no sign of retreat. When hosting Saturday Night Live recently, he addressed the controversy with humor and sarcasm. Speaking in Spanish, he dedicated the performance to “all the Latinos and Latinas around the world, and here in the United States, all the people who have worked to open doors. (…) It’s more than an achievement for myself; it’s an achievement for all of us. It shows our footprint, and our contribution to this country, that no one will ever be able to take away or erase.” He then quipped in English: “If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn.” The audacious statement not only momentarily silenced critics but also reaffirmed the show as an undeniable cultural milestone, one that promises to be among the most memorable in NFL history.

