Bad Bunny for Beginners

With the recent announcement of the Super Bowl LX halftime show performer, the world is buzzing about the official halftime headliner: Latin trap and reggaeton music artist, Bad Bunny. Being of Puerto Rican descent and most of his songs being sung in Spanish, it is no surprise that controversy has erupted over the singer’s involvement in the otherwise American event. And with the recent announcement of the rival “All-American Halftime Show” by Turning Point USA, more attention is being put on the artist despite the show being four months away. However, these four months are a perfect time to get educated on Bad Bunny, and be even more prepared when the performance goes live.

But first, who is Bad Bunny?

Born in 1994 in Bayamón, Puerto Rico, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio gained popularity under the alias “Bad Bunny” in 2016 after his song “Soy Peor” gained him a record deal with Hear This Music. From there, his popularity continued to grow as he collaborated with other popular artists including Cardi B and J Balvin on the song “I Like It” (2018) and Drake on the song “Mía” (2018). Since then, his career has skyrocketed and he has released numerous other chart-topping albums, with the most recent few being “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana” (2023) and “Debi Tirar mas Fotos” (2025).

With over seven million records sold worldwide, Bad Bunny has also been awarded numerous musical accolades, including eight Billboard Music Awards, thirteen Lo Nuestro Awards. He also earned the title of Billboard’s “Artist of the Year” in 2022 and Spotify’s “Most Streamed Artist” from 2020 to 2022. Bad Bunny has maintained his status as being on top of the Spotify charts, being ranked second and third “Most Streamed Artist” in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Although his career mainly revolves around his music, Bad Bunny has begun to make a film career for himself, landing roles in films like “Bullet Train” (2022) and “Happy Gilmore 2” (2025). Alongside film, he also makes appearances in the world of professional wrestling. As a lifelong fan of pro-wrestling, he serves as a guest star on the WWE Network, competing in championships and sometimes performing his music for fans.

Despite having toured across North America, Bad Bunny’s most recent tour, the “Debi Tirar Mas Fotos World Tour”, will be taking place exclusively outside of the United States due to rising tensions between US Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) and immigrants within the country. The artist is critical of the intense ICE operations and has made the decision for the safety of his fans.

“People from the US could come here [to Puerto Rico] to see the show. Latinos and Puerto Ricans of the United States could also travel here, or to any part of the world,” he said in an interview with i-D Magazine. “But there was the issue of—like, f–ing ICE could be outside [my concert]. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.

Now, with a solid understanding of Bad Bunny’s career in mind, there are many ways to prepare for his upcoming halftime performance, with folks on the internet citing that learning Spanish is their goal before February 8, 2026. However, if learning a language is a bit daunting, another good place to start would be by streaming some of his songs. I’ve provided a few of my personal favorites, however his discography is bound to have something for everyone if my top picks aren’t enough.

“I Like It” (2018)

Although he is merely a feature on this track, this was the first Bad Bunny song I was truly introduced to. With the song itself being a sample of the catchy “I Like it Like That” by Pete Rodriguez, this song has remained a bit of an earworm for me over the years. However, I can surely say that this is definitely a good beginner song for those getting into the artist since it successfully showcases his talent early in his career.

“Titi Mi Pregunto” (2022)

Featured on the album “Un Verano Sin Ti”, this song is my personal favorite on the album. I find it has more of a pop music sound to it despite being a mix of rap, reggaeton, and quite a few other genres. This song was also ranked as the “Best Song” of 2022 according to Rolling Stone Magazine, and I believe it most definitely deserved that ranking for its upbeat sound that brings in a “clubbing” vibe to wherever the song is played.

“NEUVAYoL” (2025)

This song is a very recent discovery for me, yet has quickly found its way to be one of my top recommendations for those looking to get into Bad Bunny. Carrying the same upbeat vibes as “Titi Mi Pregunto”, this song automatically makes you feel like you need to start dancing. I also appreciate that this song begins with a sample of classic salsa music from “El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico”, which is always nice to hear. While the song may be pretty happy in terms of sound, lyrically, the song conveys the artist’s struggle for his Puerto Rican identity, conveying a compelling story that not only gets listeners dancing, but thinking as well.

“Después en La Playa” (2022)

Yet another hit single off of the “Un Verano Sin Ti” album, “Después en La Playa” brings a fast paced and fun vibe to any and all listeners. The song’s lyrics bring in heightened visions of a beach party filled with drinking, dancing, and other adult activities. Although a tad explicit, I personally find myself unbothered by the lyrics since the song’s sound is entertainingly consuming, provided it takes inspiration from both mambo and meringue styles.

“DtMF” (2025)

I would say that this is probably the calmest song on my list and certainly the most meaningful. Abbreviated for “Debi Tirar Mas Fotos”, the song revolves around looking back on old memories and reminiscing about the past, yet laments that there are not many pictures that captured such memories. Immediately, this song went viral for its meaning and was used for trends across internet platforms, most notably on TikTok. However, as much as I love the song for its meaning, I enjoy it more because of how simple its sound is. Unlike some of the other songs recommended, this one is softer and more low-key, and I find it to be a great track to unwind to after a long day.

Although there is still a little ways to go until the Superbowl LX halftime show, with this information in mind, you can now begin your journey of experiencing the musical stylings of Bad Bunny. And hopefully, by February 8th, you’ll be singing and dancing along to his music as if you were one of his lifelong fans.