The iconic Molly Rogers: What can we expect from the costumer designer responsible for “Devil Wear Prada 2” 

The sequel to one of the most iconic films of the 2000s, The Devil Wears Prada, based on the novel of the same name, is set to be released on April 30, 2026. But fashion fans and critics already went wild back in June this year when the sequel was officially announced, along with a teaser and confirmation that the original cast is returning: Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Meryl Streep, who rarely reprises roles in sequels, but has admitted to regretting not joining “Mamma Mia! 2”.

The only major change in the team is the costume designer. Unlike the original 2006 film, which featured the legendary Patricia Field, also known for Sex and the City (1998) and Sex and the City: The Movie (2008), both considered fashion legacies, the sequel will be styled by her longtime collaborator, Molly Rogers, who’s been by Patricia’s side throughout all these iconic productions.

Who Is Molly Rogers?

Molly Rogers has a degree in psychology and began her fashion career in an unexpected way. During a trip to London, a fortune teller told her that her future was in fashion. So when she arrived in New York, the first thing she did was visit Patricia Field’s store, and started working there the same day, folding T-shirts.

Since then, the two worked together on numerous unforgettable projects, including the first two seasons of Emily in Paris, a Netflix original series. However, when Patricia signed an exclusive contract, she stepped away from production, and Molly took the reins.

With Field out of the spotlight, her right hand, with a 40-year-long career, stepped up to lead fashion-forward sequels like And Just Like That, the Sex and the City spin-off, which ended after its third season following criticism and a lukewarm reception. Costumes didn’t escape the backlash either. And Just Like That was one of the first projects Molly led on her own, navigating the shift in zeitgeist and online fan commentary. But in an interview with the Golden Globes, she said she doesn’t let it get to her.

The Legacy of The Devil Wears Prada

Since its release, the film has become a cultural and fashion reference, not just because it was inspired by Anna Wintour, one of the most influential women in the industry and editor-in-chief of Vogue for 37 years, but also due to its bold, luxurious, and unforgettable fashion. Patricia Field’s styling proved that clothing is far more than just fabric, it’s a reflection of societal shifts and a powerful form of expression.

The costumes worn by the lead characters became a core part of the film’s identity, helping immortalize the actresses as fashion icons, even if they don’t work in fashion in real life. Their looks captured the essence of the 2000s, a decade that’s currently back in style. So it’s no surprise that the film is making such a strong comeback now.

The movie also gained timeless relevance by sparking debates that remain alive today. One of the most viral online discussions asks who the real villain is: Miranda, the demanding boss, or Andy’s friends who constantly belittle her job. In doing so, the film explores the complex balance between professional success and personal well-being, highlighting the sacrifices and pressures often involved in standing out in competitive fields.

Expectations for the Sequel

Criticism started as soon as behind-the-scenes photos leaked online, some even featured in Vogue. A few were also posted by Anne Hathaway herself in collaboration with 20th Century Studios on Instagram. Naturally, after the announcement that the entire original cast, especially the legendary Meryl Streep, would be back, fans were eager to see the costumes. But reactions were not exactly enthusiastic.

The original movie was a landmark for its bold style, Miranda’s unforgettable presence, and Andy’s transformation, key reasons it captivated so many viewers, especially fashion lovers. Now, 20 years later, the characters are at a different stage in life, and so is fashion itself. So of course the styling was going to change, and apparently, it has changed quite a lot.

Molly Rogers now faces the challenge of living up to high expectations. She must consider not only the evolution of fashion but also the fact that the characters have matured. The current trends are far more minimalist and neutral-toned, which means reflecting all that while staying true to the characters’ personalities is no easy task, especially with the weight of public scrutiny.

Among many online reactions, fans seem to agree that while the costumes reflect today’s fashion just like the original reflected the 2000s, they simply don’t like what they’re seeing. Comments like “it lacks the dream” or “it lost the luxury” are gaining traction. And to make things more intense, Molly is stepping into the shoes of a stylist who had already earned her place in fashion history, but so far, she seems to be handling it all with grace.

