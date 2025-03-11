The Growth of the right wing: Why Does it feel like People are going back to the conservative mindset?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In recent years, the rise of the far right has become a global phenomenon that is impossible to ignore. As economic crises have shaken public confidence, conservative ideals have gained traction by promising stability and the return of “traditional values.” This growth didn’t happen by chance—social media, fake news, and the increasing discrediting of the left wing have fueled it.

In Europe, countries like Portugal, France, and Italy have become prime examples of this situation, witnessing a significant surge in conservative parties. In Portugal—a country with a strong socialist history—the right wing has grown from holding just one seat in parliament to becoming the third-largest political force in just five years. Meanwhile, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s 2022 electoral victory was built on a conservative, anti-immigration narrative, and a reduction in human rights under the slogan “God, homeland, and family”—a phrase historically used by fascist groups, and echoed later by Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil.

Donald Trump‘s return to the U.S. presidency also has global political implications. His nationalist rhetoric and conservative policies inspire right-wing movements worldwide, amplified by social media. A recent example of Trump’s new measures is the case of actress Hunter Schafer, whose gender was changed to male on her passport due to a new executive order that recognizes only the gender assigned at birth. Hunter voiced her concerns in a TikTok video, highlighting the impact of these policies on her life and the transgender community.

Meanwhile, Trump’s eldest granddaughter, Kai Madison Trump, has been gaining fame on TikTok, amassing 2.9 million followers. Kai’s online presence has proven valuable for Trump’s public image, especially among younger audiences. Her videos blend lifestyle content with glimpses into the personal side of the Trump family, further expanding their reach.

During the inauguration celebration of the current U.S. president, the billionaire Elon Musk sparked controversy after making what seemed to be a Nazi salute during his support speech. After performing—and repeating the gesture—, the X owner thanked the audience and stated, “My heart is with you.” Neo-Nazi groups on Telegram celebrated Musk’s gesture, interpreting it as a show of support for their ideology. On the same platform, edits of Musk performing the salute have circulated between images of the Nazi army and swastikas.

It has become clear that this was not an isolated event. Following the controversy, Musk gave a speech at an event hosted by Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), where he urged Germans to move past their “excessive guilt” over the past. Founded in 2013 in response to the euro crisis, the AfD party has built its ideology around opposing immigration, adopting xenophobic and anti-Muslim stances under the pretext of preserving German identity.

With the recent controversies surrounding Meta and X, it’s evident that social media plays a crucial role in this scenario. An NBC News report found that in the first months of 2024, at least 150 premium accounts on X posted or promoted Nazi-related content. Since Musk took control of the platform, policies banning violent content appear to have been neglected. While all these narratives are disguised under the banner of “freedom of speech,” the future of democracy depends on the ability to fight this battle in the digital space.

