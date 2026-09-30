The crucial role that therapists and psychological treatment play in the development of today’s youth mental well being

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Starting psychological treatment is—and always has been—much more than simply sitting down, talking, and receiving advice from someone else. It is about learning to put yourself first and having the opportunity to transform your own perspective of life and learn to make conscient choices altogether.

Like any other process, therapy involves various obstacles. In many cases, the emotional barriers that young people face do not arise from the natural process of change alone, but are rather intensified by the environment in which they grow up. Consequently, a major concern for professionals today is helping patients develop mechanisms to cope with themselves outside of therapy sessions.

In an interview with HerCampus Cásper Líbero, psychoanalyst Antônio Fernando discusses how technology—particularly social media—transforms many people’s realities through the excessive use of virtual stimulation, as well as the results of it in society’s behaviour. He explores the challenges that young people face when they often have to deal alone with sensitive issues, such as loneliness and the erosion of identity in the online world.

HIGH CONNECTIVITY

Being connected these days is as common as any other routine habit. It is great to stay well-informed in a practical way, easily keep in touch with people, and feel a sense of belonging to social groups. But do young people know how to look after their mental health in an online environment that is often hostile?

“We live in an era where we are constantly surrounded by information. People are finding it increasingly difficult to follow direct conversations involving multiple topics—a challenge that wasn’t as prevalent before.” Fernando discusses the impacts he has consistently observed in the behavior of young people. Among these, he highlights the loss of skills—such as the ability to pay attention and think critically—following the internet’s rise to dominance in communication.

The image we craft on social media can often further destabilize young people who lack a secure sense of identity. How do we reconcile the “real self” with the “online self”? When asked, the psychoanalyst explains that, following the pandemic, the internet became so deeply intertwined with our lives that disconnecting from online activities can pose a risk—specifically regarding loneliness—if one lacks the skills to handle that separation.

“Individuals in therapy need to gradually establish boundaries between the real and virtual worlds through social connections… When that connection is lost, loneliness sets in, and we need to know how to cope with that absence.” Psychoanalist Antônio Fernando

The COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting lack of social interaction exacerbated issues such as anxiety and depression, heightening the need for mental health care. In the U.S., between 2019 and 2021, the rate of mental health treatment-seeking among adults aged 18 to 44 rose from approximately 19% to over 23%, according to TIME. This reveals an increased demand for therapy among young people who sought psychological treatment to understand and manage the feelings of loneliness and sadness triggered by isolation.

THE POWER OF THERAPY

Healthcare is a priority from a child’s very first steps—particularly physical health—but attention to mental health must also be part of the equation to ensure the full development of young people.

Fernando emphasizes the importance of conducting psychological care with respect and careful study, noting that the mechanism of thought is a unique process for each individual; the pace of the psychological journey varies, requiring a specific approach to properly address the needs of each person. “There is no single recipe for treating people. Everyone has their own pace; for some, the journey is short, while for others, it takes longer.”

The role mental health professionals play in the lives of young people today is vitally important, as they guide individuals through a process of self-discovery and profound introspective change during key life transitions—such as the shift from adolescence to adulthood. Providing support and a sense of security during this time—when one’s worldview is entirely new and the individual is exposed to so much—is a crucial aspect of the therapist’s role.

For health professionals addressing mental health in the digital age, it has become increasingly important that young people understand their subconscious, learn self-regulation, and find their identity within social environments and issues. Knowledge of self-regulation—such as breathing techniques to maintain calm—has never been more vital amidst the prevalence of panic attacks and anxiety crises.

Psychological support is increasingly sought after by people looking to face these challenges and grow, learning to balance real life in a world filled with digital stimulations.

THE IMPORTANCE OF TALKING

At the end of the interview, psychoanalyst Antônio Fernando leaves a message for readers: “In the face of these political, social, and economic crises, I see psychological support as increasingly advisable.” He reinforces the idea that seeking professional help is not merely a viable option, but a positive one that contributes to personal development. September is a crucial time to open up discussions about the impact of living in the height of the technological age—specifically, how it can lead to mental health complications for many—and the challenge of coping with psychological disorders like anxiety and depression amidst the crisis of social and introspective identity that young people face due to an overload of digital stimuli.

Talking about psychological care is talking about health. In the digital age, we must work to understand and demystify the notion that seeking psychological support is a sign of weakness; instead, we need to recognize that—even when facing problems or navigating difficult, unstable times—talking about what is happening requires courage and, above all, patience with the entire process.

The article above was edited by Maitê Olyntho.

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